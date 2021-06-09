Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing Development of Wireless Charging Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, and Atmosic Technologies, an innovator of ultra-low power wireless for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced they have achieved the industry’s first interoperability for radio frequency (RF) energy harvesting technology. The interoperability combines Energous’ WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology and Atmosic’s M3 Series chipset – the company’s energy harvesting technology that captures RF power – which together open up the market for wireless charging up to two meters away for a diverse array of connected solutions for retail, industrial and consumer applications.

Atmosic and Energous are both members of the AirFuel Alliance®, a global coalition of companies committed to a world where everyone can power up without plugging in. Dr. Sanjay Gupta, president and chairman of AirFuel of Alliance, commented, "Technological advancements in wireless power, and development of the interoperability and infrastructure to facilitate broad adoption, require collaboration. The partnership between Energous and Atmosic to bring cutting-edge products to market embodies the spirit of the Alliance. We look forward to AirFuel members continuing to pave the way in innovation for the industry."

“Atmosic’s vision of ‘forever battery’ life aligns with Energous’ vision of wireless charging 2.0 and we’re excited to combine our technologies for interoperability to advance at-a-distance charging up to two meters,” said Neeraj Sahejpal, senior vice president of marketing and business development of Energous Corporation. “Energous’ WattUp transmitter technology is ideally suited for applications in the growing retail, industrial, consumer and IoT sensors markets and allows for more power in a stable, reliable way.”

Atmosic’s innovative Lowest Power Radio, On-demand Wake Up and Controlled Energy Harvesting technologies work to enable the M3, based on the Bluetooth 5 standard, to deliver “forever battery” life and can even enable devices to operate without any batteries in some applications. “Forever battery” life helps to lower maintenance time and the total cost of ownership of connected device deployments, in addition to reducing the number of batteries that go into landfills. Atmosic’s Controlled Energy Harvesting technology can capture energy from a variety of sources, including ambient photovoltaic (light), radio frequency (RF) and thermal sources, and mechanical (motion) sources.

“Energous has been a leading player on the march towards next-gen wireless charging technologies and shares a similar vision with Atmosic to reduce device dependency on batteries,” said Srinivas Pattamatta, VP of marketing & business development of Atmosic Technologies. “We’re eager to combine Atmosic’s cutting-edge RF energy harvesting SoC and Energous’ WattUp transmitter to open up new possibilities for a wide variety of IoT applications with at-a-distance charging of up to two meters.”

Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology is based on radio frequency (RF), which provides a number of benefits for wireless charging including the ability to be designed into small form factor products and devices without flat surfaces. In September 2020, Energous received from the FCC a Class II permissive change to the existing MS-550 FCC Grant, extending the charging zone up to one meter.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless and energy harvesting solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 237 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

