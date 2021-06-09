Business Wire and CIRI Celebrate 11 Years as National Strategic Partners Working Together to Support the Canadian Investor Relations Community

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations professionals, is pleased to announce Business Wire will continue as National Strategic Partner for the 11th consecutive year.

Business Wire’s support enables CIRI to deliver on its mandate to advance the practice of investor relations across Canada. This includes developing resources, delivering professional development events, providing networking opportunities and advocating on behalf of the investor relations profession.

“The last year has been challenging for all, with not-for-profit organizations having been particularly hard hit. With Business Wire’s steadfast commitment to CIRI and the profession, we are able to support the investor relations community through timely, relevant professional development and resources,” said Yvette Lokker, President & CEO, CIRI. “More importantly, we are able to bring the community together regularly to share experiences and learn from one another at this critical time when the profession is evolving and adapting to changing circumstances.”

“Business Wire is proud to support CIRI as its National Strategic Partner the past eleven years. CIRI’s mission to advance the stature and credibility of the investor relations profession aligns with Business Wire's strong commitment to the Canadian capital markets,” said Greg Blazina, Head of Canada, Business Wire. “As more and more Canadian issuers turn to Business Wire for secure and accurate dissemination of their news, we remain focused on delivering a world-class experience to the Canadian investor relations community.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With close to 500 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. For more information, please visit CIRI.org.

About Business Wire

Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire’s worldwide newsrooms are available to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media globally.

