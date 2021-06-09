Scale Computing partners with distributor KSG to deliver edge computing in Japan.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, announced KSG, a leading technology distributor in Japan, is now offering the Scale Computing HE150 appliance, powered by Intel® technology. The partnership between Scale Computing and KSG enables organizations to deploy edge computing solutions where existing legacy technologies are frequently too complex and expensive to meet their needs.

The HE150, powered by Scale Computing’s HC3 Edge software platform, is based on the Intel NUC, offering excellent performance to handle a wide range of workloads. The cutting-edge construction and connectivity comes with an extremely small form factor. It consumes a small amount of power, offers ease of installation and an ability to rapidly add devices that scale up rapidly, along with the reliability needed for edge computing and IoT applications.

“A growing number of distributed organizations require infrastructure at the edge of the network, specifically at sites where there are limited IT staff available. With edge computing on the rise, our customers are requiring solutions that can fit small footprint requirements with robust application performance, while still being affordable, efficient and simple to manage remotely,” said Kazuaki Tachibana, CEO of KSG. “We are excited to offer the Scale Computing HE150 as we are making edge computing a financially viable and practical option for more organizations.”

A small, all-flash, NVMe storage-based compute appliance, the HE150 delivers all of the simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-ready virtualization associated with Scale Computing’s HC3 platform. Built specifically for sites that need highly available infrastructure, the HE150 can be deployed almost anywhere, without requiring a rack or server closet. Taking up only the space needed to stack three smartphones, it also includes high availability clustering, rolling upgrades and integrated data protection.

“We’re thrilled to partner with KSG to bring the HE150 edge computing platform to the Japanese market,” said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. “We have created an alliance strategy with KSG based on the market conditions and business customs specific to Japan and are honored to have them as our go-to-market partner in the region. As technology pushes its way into every part of business, the need for edge computing to support an application-driven world is expanding. The award-winning HC3 Edge technology brings simple, available, and affordable infrastructure for applications in places where IT resources are impossible,” Ready continued.

Industry awards and recognition for the Scale Computing HE150 includes:

● GigaOm naming Scale Computing both a “leader” and "outperformer" in its most recent report, “GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Small-to-Medium Enterprises and Edge.”

● TechTarget’s Storage Magazine & SearchStorage.com selected Scale Computing as a winner for its annual Products of the Year Awards for 2020 for the HE150 in Hyper-converged & Composable Infrastructure.

● TrustRadius recognized Scale Computing with a 2021 Best Feature Set Award, a 2021 Best of Customer Support Award, and a 2021 Best Usability Award. This trifecta of awards highlights the few companies with outstanding feature sets that have gone above and beyond to delight their users. The company ranked first in all three categories.

● The HE150 is a winner of the CRN 2020 Product of the Year Awards in the Internet of Things category.

About KSG

KSG leverages its independent strengths to procure products necessary for IT infrastructure from large companies to SMBs and professional customers, both domestically and internationally, also provides total services from solution proposals to IT infrastructure construction and maintenance. We aim to be an ICT trading company that continues to contribute to domestic companies in the ICT business ecosystem by making full use of various channels such as visits, storefronts, EC sites, and partners. https://www.ksgnet.com/

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate, and TrustRadius.