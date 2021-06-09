Stay alert with Garmin’s first connected dash cam series

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Garmin® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced an all-new 2021 voice controlled dash cam series with automatic video storage and Live View monitoring options1 to help drivers capture the moment when incidents occur. Meet the Garmin Dash Cam™ Mini 2, 47, 57, and 67W – pocket-sized dash cams that remain virtually unnoticed on the windshield while recording and automatically saving video of any detected incidents to Garmin’s new online Vault, a secure and simple way users can review and share video clips. With new Parking Guard and Live View features, this connected dash cam lineup keeps a vigilant eye on parked vehicles and remotely alerts drivers of activity with a smart notification on a user’s compatible smartphone through the Garmin Drive™ app.

“If you need to prove what happened on the road – look no further than our dash cams. Our new online Vault storage makes it quick and easy to share any saved video clips,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “The cameras also grant peace of mind to drivers by introducing new connected features that are essential for monitoring your parked vehicle when you are away and out of sight.”

Small cameras, big technology

Whether drivers opt for the car key-sized Dash Cam Mini 2, or step up to the Dash Cam 47, 57, or 67W – adding GPS2 to show where and when events happen, driver alerts3 and a clear 2-inch LCD display on the backside of the camera – they’ll appreciate each model’s crisp HD video with proprietary Garmin Clarity™ HDR (High Dynamic Range) optics which capture sharp details day and night. Users can also speak commands to save videos, start and stop audio recordings, snap still pictures and more.

Don’t miss a moment

Saved videos are automatically stored in the secure online Vault for 24 hours , with options to store clips for up to 30 days. 4

with options to store clips for up to 30 days. Live View monitoring and Parking Guard alerts inform drivers if an incident is detected around a driver’s parked vehicle. 1

Voice control with optional audio recording is available in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Swedish.

Driver Alerts 3 , such as forward collision and lane departure warnings, help encourage a safer driving experience.

, such as forward collision and lane departure warnings, help encourage a safer driving experience. Dual USB charger provides an extra port to quickly charge additional electronic devices.

Dash Cam 47, 57, and 67W models include a pre-installed memory card.

Available now, the new Garmin Dash Cam series has suggested retail prices ranging from $129.99 to $259.99. To learn more visit www.garmin.com.

1Requires constant power and active connection with Wi-Fi technology; some vehicles will need the Constant Power Cable (sold separately). Live View and Parking Guard features are accessible using the Garmin Drive app on your compatible smartphone.

2Dash Cam Mini 2 is not GPS-enabled and will only show date and time.

3Certain conditions may impair the warning function; visit Garmin.com/warnings for details. Red light and speed camera warnings are not available in all regions. Driver alerts are not available with Dash Cam Mini 2.

4Customers must create or use a Garmin account to store videos in the online Vault. Extended storage plans are available via paid subscription. Requires active Wi-Fi connection.

NOTICE: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of Dash Cam devices. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

