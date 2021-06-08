Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and Through On-Demand Delivery

BURLINGTON, N.C. & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company today announced that Pixel by Labcorp® COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits are now in 6,000 Walgreens stores nationwide and through Walgreens collaborations with on-demand delivery services DoorDash and Instacart. The newly expanded availability and delivery option advances Walgreens and Labcorp’s efforts to increase COVID-19 testing access in communities across the U.S., especially in underserved areas.

“Labcorp’s continued collaboration with Walgreens to make the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit more broadly available helps us support our communities in returning to the activities of our daily lives,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president of Labcorp Diagnostics. “The on-demand delivery option is especially useful for individuals who might show symptoms of COVID-19 infection and want to be tested without potentially infecting others. It would also be helpful for people who may not have the flexibility to leave their home but need access to testing.”

Customers will be able to purchase the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit at the pharmacy counter without a prescription, or they can order it for delivery through DoorDash and Instacart. Additionally, the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit is available on Pixel by Labcorp and Walgreens Find Care®, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and at Walgreens.com. The expanded availability of the collection kit will increase customers’ access to testing solutions when and how they need them—at home, in stores, or in-person at one of Walgreens conveniently located testing sites. As recently announced, parents and guardians can request the kits for use with children and adolescents ages 2-17 through the Pixel by Labcorp website.

Customers can self-administer the test collection using a nasal swab and send the sample back to Labcorp via prepaid FedEx Express overnight shipping. Test results will then be available via the Pixel by Labcorp website. If a COVID-19 test is positive, a Labcorp-verified health care staff member will contact the individual to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to make independent physician services available for consultation.

The Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit has not been FDA-cleared or approved, but has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA under an EUA, and has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Emergency use of this product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner. In-store availability is limited and may vary by location.

