VEGAMOUR + Sephora Announce Retail Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VEGAMOUR, a premium, direct-to-consumer, clean hair wellness brand, today announced its first retail partnership with beauty omni-retailer Sephora featuring an assortment of products from VEGAMOUR’s GRO line, launching today at Sephora.com.

VEGAMOUR’s GRO collection consists of a combination of topical and ingestible hair wellness products designed to be used in tandem to help address early signs of hair shedding as well as their underlying root causes. GRO collection products available at Sephora.com starting on June 8th include VEGAMOUR’s Revitalizing Shampoo, Revitalizing Conditioner, Scalp Detoxifying Serum, Hair Serum, Hair Foam, Dry Shampoo, Lash Serum and Brow Serum.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Daniel Hodgdon, VEGAMOUR has redefined the traditional hair care category by developing a comprehensive, science-driven approach to visibly improve hair density, volume, and shine without harmful side-effects and promote abundant, radiant-looking hair. Using vegan, wild harvested, organically-grown ingredients that are clinically proven to inhibit DHT production, VEGAMOUR’s products help to reinvigorate dormant hair follicles and reduce environmental and emotional stressors that lead to premature shedding. Through its expanding line of topical serums, organically-sourced supplements and natural hair maintenance and scalp health products, VEGAMOUR is taking a holistic, inside-out approach to hair wellness.

Hodgdon is excited about the opportunity to partner with Sephora in setting the standard for this previously underserved ‘white space’ that he is calling the “hair wellness” category. “At VEGAMOUR, we believe that hair health and high performance should go hand-in-hand, so we decided to completely reimagine hair care. Our 360° inside-out approach to hair wellness supports a balanced physiological ecosystem conducive to healthy, beautiful hair.” Hodgdon continued, “Sephora has always led the way in supporting innovation in the beauty and wellness space with an emphasis on developing extensive customer education programs around new products and categories, so they were our obvious choice as a retail partner.”

“Sephora is thrilled to partner with VEGAMOUR and continue our commitment to bringing clients the very best in quality and product innovation, as well as supporting all haircare needs,” said Jennifer Lucchese, VP Haircare Merchandising at Sephora. “By taking a holistic approach to healthy hair, VEGAMOUR helps clients address the underlying causes of hair thinning and uses clinically proven formulas to deliver impactful results. We are so excited to introduce this brand to our Sephora community and look forward to working closely with VEGAMOUR as we jointly innovate and educate around this important, emerging category of hair wellness.”

About VEGAMOUR

VEGAMOUR is a digitally native, vegan beauty company. Founded in 2016, VEGAMOUR is committed to creating clean, sustainable, plant-based products that have a positive impact on people's lives and the planet we all share. For more information, please visit https://vegamour.com/.

About Sephora Americas

Since its debut in North America over 20 years ago, Sephora has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the purpose of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to touch and try 25,000 products from 400 carefully curated brands, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained beauty advisors in more than 500 stores across the Americas, as well as over 600 locations inside JCPenney. Clients can also experience Sephora online and through our mobile app, access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora’s passionate clients. Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new tagline and manifesto, “We Belong to Something Beautiful,” to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through our Sephora Stands social impact programs.

For more information, visit: https://www.sephora.com/about-us and @Sephora on social media. For media inquiries, please visit our Sephora newsroom or email pr@sephora.com.