Aging Expert, Lisa Cini Highlights Top Father’s Day Tech Gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Father’s Day is the perfect time to gift gadget-loving dads and granddads with useful new innovative technologies to enhance their lives. From musical gizmos, practical lighting, fitness trackers and cooking gadgets, there’s a plethora of new devices for dad to enjoy.

"Father’s Day is a great time to show your love and appreciation with a thoughtful gadget that will improve their quality of life," says Lisa M. Cini, Founder of BestLivingTech.com and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive. "Although he might not outwardly say it, he could use some help as his needs change year after year.”

Tech gifts include:

Shine a light on dad.

The Better Vision 2-in-1 LED Magnifier Floor and Table Light combines 30 Super Bright Natural Daylight LEDs with optical grade magnifiers and a rugged built-in handle so you have hands-free magnification exactly where you need it.



For something more portable, the Better Vision Task Lamp helps you see everything clearly and comfortably with a unique fold-up design and a multi-position shade to easily adjust the light.

For the fitness Fan

More than just a fitness tracker, the iHealth Wave Wireless Swim, Activity and Sleep Tracker tracks your calories burned, distance traveled and your quality of sleep. Personalized alerts may motivate you to move more throughout the day. Share reports with your trainer, doctor, or fitness friends right from your smartphone or tablet.

For a breath of fresh air

Bring the fresh air inside for dad on Father’s Day by surprising him with the Brondell Pro Sanitizing Air Purifier with AG+ Technology. Already protecting millions from viruses globally, the Brondell Pro is proven to eliminate ≥99.9% of COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) within 15 minutes by MRIGlobal.

For the grill master

Ekogrips BBQ Gloves are perfect for the BBQ king in your life. From the backyard to the campsite, these heat resistant gloves are also reinforced to prevent rips or tears to ensure both hands and wrists are fully protected.

Let dad catch some zzz’s

Part pillow speaker, part sound machine, the UnderPillow Sound System will help soothe tinnitus or drown out background noise to help you get a restful night’s sleep. Choose to listen to pre-recorded nature sounds, plug in your own device, or upload 30 minutes of your own music.

“Gifting aging loved ones with useful technology to improve their daily routine is a great way to maintain personal relationships while ensuring safety and independence,” adds Cini.