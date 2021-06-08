Weedmaps Selects Wheelhouse Labs as Agency of Record for Entertainment Marketing

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Weedmaps, the premier destination for consumers to discover cannabis products and retailers, announced Wheelhouse Labs, the marketing division of multifaceted entertainment company Wheelhouse, as their first entertainment marketing agency of record (AOR). This partnership signifies a pivotal step in Weedmaps’ ongoing pursuit to educate and lead the conversation around cannabis, broaden awareness through engagement with new audiences, and power a transparent and inclusive cannabis economy.

“This partnership is a natural fit as both Weedmaps and Wheelhouse are working to pioneer change within our industries,” said Juanjo Feijoo, chief marketing officer of Weedmaps. “Wheelhouse is committed to elevating and connecting brands with the best in the entertainment business, and we look forward to working with them to further break down stigmas, normalize cannabis, and broaden our audience.”

As the AOR for entertainment strategy, Wheelhouse Labs will be responsible for developing an integrated marketing strategy for Weedmaps across content, distribution, and talent, effectively placing the brand at the intersection of entertainment and culture. This strategy will also include scripted and unscripted television, film production and streaming platform content. In addition, Wheelhouse Labs will help support Weedmaps’ marketing initiatives across the partnership and entertainment spectrum.

“Wheelhouse Labs thrives on helping drive access and inroads for intrepid brands looking to establish a new footprint with strategic entertainment and partnership marketing efforts,” said Dan Sanborn, President of Wheelhouse Labs. “Our collaboration with Weedmaps could not be more timely; we believe the industry is ready to embrace this bold new category and we’re excited to help Weedmaps lead the way.”

Through this integrated approach, Wheelhouse Labs will position Weedmaps as one of the first technology platforms within the cannabis space to employ an entertainment marketing strategy. For more information on Weedmaps, visit weedmaps.com, and for more information on Wheelhouse, visit wheel-house.com.

About Weedmaps

Weedmaps is WM Holding Company, LLC’s (“WMH”) B2C platform. Through its website and mobile apps, Weedmaps provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with retail and brand customers.

Founded in 2008, WMH is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. Headquartered in Irvine, California, WMH employs approximately 430 professionals around the world. WMH supports remote work for all eligible employees and has hubs in Denver, Colorado; Los Angeles, California; and Kitchener, Ontario. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About Wheelhouse Labs

Sitting alongside Wheelhouse’s entertainment and investment verticals, Wheelhouse Labs is a full-service integrated marketing and creative lab, servicing Wheelhouse’s growing roster of clients, investments, TV & Film productions and pioneering brand partnerships. Wheelhouse Labs offers direct access to the brightest minds in entertainment, lifestyle, sports, tech and business to drive innovative ideas that create business solutions. Labs is led by a diverse team of brand, creative and marketing experts firmly positioned at the intersection of brands and culture. The bicoastal team provides full-service support including brand accelerator strategies and development, development, influencer marketing, original content, digital & performance marketing, strategic alliance and partnership development, and licensing.

About Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse was launched in 2018 by award-winning producer and entrepreneur Brent Montgomery. A one-stop shop for content, talent, brands and capital, Wheelhouse harnesses business and programming opportunities across industries and platforms, helping companies and creators to accelerate and manage their ventures. The group consists of content and production enterprise Wheelhouse Entertainment (WHE); in-house brand marketing and creative innovation division Wheelhouse Labs; digital media division Wheelhouse DNA; and investment arm Wheelhouse 360 Partners. Montgomery serves as CEO of Wheelhouse.