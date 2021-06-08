Zicam® Named #1 Pharmacist Recommended by 2021 Pharmacy Times Survey of Pharmacists’ OTC Recommendations

EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zicam®, America’s #1 cold shortening brand, announces today their recognition as a #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand by Pharmacy Times and U.S. News & World Report. The brand’s great tasting homeopathic cold shortening products shorten colds when taken at the first sign. According to a national survey of almost 800 pharmacists from late 2020 into early 2021, Zicam ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended brand1 in the following categories:

Homeopathic Cold Products

Zinc Lozenges

Zinc Cold Remedies

“We take pride in being the number-one zinc oral cold remedy brand2 and delivering cold shortening products that get rid of your cold faster. Often the first touchpoint many customers have with Zicam is at the pharmacy, and we are thrilled to receive this recognition in these categories from such trusted sources,” says Michael Vercelletto, Marketing Director for Zicam.

Zicam delivers a portfolio of homeopathic zinc-based and nasal non-zinc based cold shortening formulas as well as products ranging across multiple categories including nasal health, congestion/sinus relief, and allergy relief products. With a variety of forms, Zicam is easy to take on the go – allowing consumers to feel equipped to take on any common cold that comes their way.

The Pharmacy Times 2021 Survey of Pharmacists’ OTC Recommendations is administered through an Internet-based survey and asks pharmacists about their preferences on over 800 over-the-counter brands, spanning 148 product categories. This year marks the tenth year where U.S. News & World Report has joined Pharmacy Times in honoring the #1 Pharmacist Recommended brands, and the collaboration provides valuable resources to both consumers and health care professionals.

For more information, visit http://health.usnews.com/health-news/health-products.

About Zicam®

Zicam® offers a range of over-the-counter products to shorten a cold. That very first sign of a cold is when you should take Zicam®. The latest addition to the Zicam® portfolio is the Citrus flavor RapidMelts® plus Elderberry which not only shortens colds but also helps relieve cold symptoms‡. A great-tasting cold medicine that is easy to take anywhere.

About Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

With a rich heritage of commitment to people and the planet for over 150 years, Church & Dwight is committed to conducting our operations in a sustainable and environmentally responsible manner using recycled materials in our cartons. We are continually assessing the impacts of our operations on the environment while developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of consumer household, personal care and specialty products with sustainability efforts incorporated into our new product innovation including Arm & HammerTM, XtraTM, TrojanTM, OxicleanTM, WaterpikTM, OrajelTM, KaboomTM, NairTM, ViviscalTM, FlawlessTM, ToppikTM, ZicamTM, BatisteTM, ReplensTM, RepHreshTM and First ResponseTM.

1 Based on 2021 U.S. News & World Report - Pharmacy Times Survey

2 Based on unit sales data, IRI Total US Multi-Outlet, latest 52 weeks-ending 5/2/21

‡Claims based on traditional homeopathic practice, not accepted medical evidence. Not FDA evaluated.