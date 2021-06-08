Minnesota-based Nautical Bowls Offers Franchise Opportunities

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nautical Bowls, the healthy fast-casual concept offering fresh açai bowls, will now provide franchise opportunities at a national level. Already a dining favorite in the Twin Cities, the brand’s franchise model soft launch proved its popularity, with eight locations already awarded since mid-April and additional storefronts in the works. These new locations will join the brand’s two flagship stores in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife-duo Rachel and Bryant Amundson founded Nautical Bowls in 2018 after seeing an opportunity to bring the açai bowl concept to the Midwest. In 2020, the team opened a second location in Eden Prairie. Since then, both locations have seen at least 75% growth year-over-year.

“Nautical Bowls was born out of our desire to build a business together – as a family – while making an impact on the health and wellbeing of others,” said Rachel Amundson. “We knew there would be interest in healthy, fast-casual options in our community, and are excited to bring Nautical Bowls to communities across the country.”

Given this steady and sustained success, and after receiving numerous inquiries about franchising opportunities, the Amundsons partnered with international franchise expert Peter Taunton to launch that side of the business. Taunton, who has more than 20 years of franchise experience, is most prominently known as the founder of Lift Brands, where he grew Snap Fitness from one location to 1,000 in just six years. Together, the Amundsons and Taunton have worked to create a simple, effective concept perfect for any prospective business owner – whether a first-time entrepreneur or a seasoned professional.

“Rachel and Bryant have taken their incredible passion and energy and transformed it into a successful business model,” said Taunton, who serves as the senior vice president of business development. “What really excites me is that not only is Nautical Bowls relevant to what consumers are actually looking for in the marketplace, but it is also a great business opportunity for others. For as little as $25,000 down, we can help someone bring this fast-growing concept to their own community.”

With the Amundsons and Taunton at the helm, Nautical Bowls’ uplifting and energetic culture is certain to be echoed in each new franchise location, as well as a continued commitment to sustainably and thoughtfully sourced ingredients that are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free and contain zero refined sugars. To learn more about how you can become the Captain of your Career with a Nautical Bowls franchise, visit nauticalbowls.com/franchise.

About Nautical Bowls

Nautical Bowls is a healthy fast-casual concept offering fresh açai bowls. Entrepreneurs and husband-and-wife-duo Rachel and Bryant Amundson founded Nautical Bowls in 2018 after seeing an opportunity to bring the açai bowl concept to the Midwest. Together, they created a concept that makes tasty, healthy food accessible to all – regardless of their dietary needs or preferences. Nautical Bowls ingredients are plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free, contain zero refined sugars, and are packed with essential vitamins and nutrients. All ingredients are sustainably and thoughtfully sourced. Their menu includes 7 bases: açai, pitaya, mango, cacao, blue majik, coconut and chia pudding, along with over 15 superfood toppings such as cacao nibs, goji berries, bee pollen, and fresh from the nut grinder, peanut and almond butter. Nautical Bowls currently has two corporate locations in Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and eight franchise locations are set to open in 2021. To learn more about the brand and franchising opportunities, visit nauticalbowls.com/franchise.