Navy Federal Credit Union Ranked As A CX Elite Brand Again For Customer Experience

Navy Federal was once again named a CX Elite brand (a top 5% brand), and took the lead for customer experience among credit card issuers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union holds on to the top spot as the industry leader for a sixth consecutive year, ranking No. 1 among multichannel banks/credit unions for customer experience in Forrester’s proprietary 2021 CX Index™ survey. The credit union was once again named a CX Elite brand (a top 5% brand), and took the lead for customer experience among credit card issuers.

“The members’ experience is the focus of everything we do – whether it’s visiting a branch, calling our 24/7 contact center or using our digital channels. Our entire team is committed to continuously improving the experience in every way possible,” said Mary McDuffie, president/CEO of Navy Federal. “This recognition is further evidence that our focus on our members really does make a difference.”

Recognized as a CX Elite brand, Navy Federal ranked highest among multichannel banks/credit unions in the following categories:

Customer/Member Service

Clear Communication

Providing transparent prices, rates and fees

Most Recommended by customers/members

Navy Federal also earned the top score for Credit Card Issuers in the following categories:

Customer/Member Experience

Most Recommended by customers/members

“The past year has revealed how brands who keep their customers at the center of all they do can continue to meet evolving customer needs even in a crisis,” said Michelle Yaiser, VP of CX Analytics at Forrester. “The brands that adapted how they engaged with customers while continuing to make them feel good about their interactions, saw higher CX Index scores, increased customer loyalty, and a larger group of devoted customers.”

Conducted for the seventh year in a row, Forrester's CX Index™ results are benchmarked on a survey of more than 85,000 US customers across 220 brands and 13 industries. The survey scores are based on measures how well a brand delivers customer experiences that create and sustain loyalty.

Navy Federal has been continually recognized for its dedication to creating a thriving work environment and delivering an exceptional experience for its members. Earlier this year, Navy Federal celebrated its 11th year on the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. The credit union has also received other recognition this year, including: “Best Credit Union” by GoBankingRates and “Best VA Loan Lenders” by Money Magazine.

About Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, Navy Federal now has the distinct honor of serving over 10 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all branches of the armed forces and their families. Dedicated to its mission of service, Navy Federal employs a workforce of over 23,000 and has a global network of 345 branches. For more information about Navy Federal Credit Union, visit navyfederal.org.

Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

*The proprietary survey results are based on consumers’ opinions of the experiences with the brands in the survey. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index™ report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.