B2B Agency Doremus & Co. Picks Up Strategic & Creative Responsibilities for Office Depot

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doremus & Co., a leading B2B specialist agency, part of the Omnicom Group, announced today that Office Depot, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, has hired the agency as the lead strategy and creative partner for its Business Solutions Division (BSD), which currently serves nearly 10 million business customers, over 200,000 large enterprises and nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies.

Effective immediately, Doremus is responsible for integrated strategy, brand and communications planning, and creative development for B2B marketing campaigns targeting medium to enterprise business segments. The assignment comes as Office Depot pivots to an increased emphasis on B2B amid a transforming business landscape.

In tapping Doremus as an agency partner, Office Depot plans to focus on the B2B customer like never before and help businesses take full advantage of its services, products and solutions to realize the potential of opportunities that are emerging now and into the future.

“This is a time of unprecedented change as businesses of all shapes and sizes are moving to more hybrid and work-from-home office models. We are thrilled to be partnering with Office Depot as they have the opportunity to be an essential partner, providing the solutions and support businesses need to transform and meet these evolving needs. And nothing makes us prouder as an agency than to work with clients who are looking to drive business and category-defining change,” said Joe Rivas, chief executive officer for Doremus.

“Office Depot’s Business Solutions Division has a long history of serving enterprise customers across vertical industries by providing business expertise and solutions that go beyond traditional office products. We’re excited to partner with an award-winning agency that specializes in B2B marketing like Doremus to accelerate our focus on helping enterprise customers achieve productivity, efficiency, and growth,” said Wesley Brinkhurst, vice president of marketing for Office Depot.

About Doremus & Co.

Doremus & Co. is Omnicom’s B2B specialist – a global, integrated agency with offices in New York, San Francisco, London, Frankfurt, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Doremus provides unparalleled understanding into the complex challenges facing clients in the B2B space and partners with some of the world’s leading B2B brands, including FM Global, Lego, NI, Shell, and Vonage, to create award-winning work with ideas that connect. For more information, visit www.doremus.com.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot® and OfficeMax®, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business through approximately 1,100 stores, an online presence and thousands of dedicated sales professionals. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

