BayPine Becomes a Signatory to the ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BayPine LP (“BayPine”) today announced that it has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association's (“ILPA”) Diversity in Action initiative, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) in the private equity industry.

The goal of the Diversity in Action initiative is to engage market participants in the journey towards becoming more diverse and inclusive and to build momentum around the adoption of specific actions that advance DEI over time. General partners and limited partners who join the initiative commit to certain actions, spanning talent management, investment management and industry engagement, that advance diversity and inclusion within their organization, at their portfolio companies and in the industry more broadly.

“ At BayPine, we believe that actively incorporating DEI considerations fosters more rewarding organizational cultures, creates stronger businesses, and generates better outcomes,” said David Roux, Managing Partner of BayPine. “ We look forward to working alongside our fellow Diversity in Action signatories to build a better private equity industry and create a more inclusive world.”

“ As long-term investors, we strive to develop well-managed, sustainable and responsible organizations that drive shared value for all stakeholders by bolstering digital capabilities and implementing environmental, social, and governance best practices,” said Anjan Mukherjee, Managing Partner of BayPine. “ We are proud to sign the Diversity in Action initiative, which reflects the firm’s founding principles and values.”

“ It is no longer a matter of ‘should’ business owners and operators take action to effect positive change inside and outside of their organizations, but a matter of ‘must’,” said Wan Ling Martello, Founding Partner of BayPine. “ Today represents one step in BayPine’s ongoing efforts to promote and advocate for progress and equity at our firm, across our portfolio and in our communities.”

About BayPine

BayPine is a private investment firm that seeks to create lasting value for the firm's investors, portfolio companies and communities in which they operate by driving innovation, digital transformation and sustainable growth in market-leading businesses across traditional sectors of the economy. Headquartered in Boston, BayPine was founded by a team of accomplished investors and senior executives who have a shared passion for building enduring companies. For more information about BayPine, please visit www.baypine.com.