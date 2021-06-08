Zilliqa and Zilliqa Capital Announce Joint Membership in the US-based Chamber of Digital Commerce

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd., the Singapore-based high security, high speed and low fee Layer 1 blockchain protocol company, and its sister company Zilliqa Capital Pte. Ltd, the Singapore-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for Zilliqa, announced that they have both become members of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, the world’s leading trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. Through their memberships, Zilliqa and Zilliqa Capital will be able to further expand their presence in the US market and collaborate with the brilliant roster of partners and thought leaders across technology, digital assets, finance and policy, gaining critical access to new market and investment opportunities with some of the country’s leading projects.

Amrit Kumar, co-Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Zilliqa, said: “With a large network of the world’s leading figures in the blockchain industry, it is indeed a privilege to join the Chamber of Digital Commerce alongside our peers in order to further the valuable discussions around digital assets and blockchain. By leveraging the Chamber’s network, we will be able to open as many doors as we can throughout the North American market for broader exposure for our community. ”

Given the US’ prominence in shaping critical developments around the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors, membership at the Chamber of Digital Commerce will provide access to a large network of members and partners and will allow Zilliqa to play a leading role in participating in discussions on critical policy developments such as security tokens, while bringing about greater exposure to the US blockchain industry for the global Zilliqa community.

Michael H. Conn, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chief Investment Officer at Zilliqa Capital, said: “With the global cryptocurrency market valued at close to $2 trillion and growing, and with real “brick and mortar” companies finally being built that are and will solve for real world challenges, we view this as the key moment to announce this partnership. We are seeking to invest in the best projects globally that can both generate revenues, while also helping to drive financial inclusion. North America and the US continue to be leading markets for innovation and we look forward to leveraging the Digital Chamber’s birds-eye seat to ensure we are abreast of critical regulatory and thought leadership developments happening in the global digital assets and blockchain industry.

Joining the Chamber of Digital Commerce is a key milestone for Zilliqa Capital as we continue to grow the Zilliqa ecosystem across the globe and foster greater conversation and collaboration between the leading US industry players in the blockchain space. This is a strong stepping stone for Zilliqa Capital towards our goal of putting $200 million to $1 billion to work in and around the Zilliqa ecosystem globally over the next two to three years, and ensures that we have a seat at the US-based dealflow table.”

Launched earlier this year, Zilliqa Capital seeks to invest in and around Zilliqa’s ecosystem in Zilliqa and relevant non-Zilliqa based businesses. The firm is targeting investments in decentralised and fintech solutions, across payments, remittances, lending, insurance and investments, as well as NFTs/gaming and other critical infrastructures that will enable Web 3.0. Zilliqa Capital is specifically focused on driving financial inclusion by investing in technological innovation globally.

“The Chamber of Digital Commerce is thrilled to welcome both Zilliqa and Zilliqa Capital into our membership,” said Perianne Boring, Founder and President at Chamber of Digital Commerce, “their mission to increase financial inclusion and champion actual use cases on blockchain technology platforms align well with the Chamber's goal to promote the use and acceptance of blockchain based technology and digital assets.”

The Chamber of Digital Commerce aims to develop an environment that fosters innovation, jobs, and investment through education, advocacy, and collaboration with policymakers, regulatory agencies, and the wider industry. Over time, the Chamber of Digital Commerce has established a thriving community, with members across start-ups, software companies, global IT consultancies, financial institutions, investment firms and law firms, with initiatives spanning token, smart contracts, and blockchain alliances, state working groups, the digital assets accounting consortium, and the blockchain intellectual property council.

About CDC

The Chamber of Digital Commerce's mission is to promote the acceptance and use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies. Through education, advocacy and working closely with policymakers, regulatory agencies and industry, the Chamber's goal is to develop an environment that fosters innovation, jobs and investment. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org, and follow us on Twitter: @DigitalChamber.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a high-performance, high-security and low fee blockchain platform built for business, catalysing open commerce with its secure-by-design smart contracts, and low-cost transactions for digital assets.

Developed through academic research, Zilliqa is helmed by a team of experienced scientists, leading engineers, financial services specialists, and venture creators. Driven by the mission to commercialise blockchain-based application, Zilliqa focuses on use cases across asset securitisation, decentralised and open finance, incentivised marketing, and secure tokenisation — the conversion and representation of assets as digital, blockchain-based tokens.

In 2019, Zilliqa became the first public blockchain platform to be built on sharded architecture, with smart contracts written in the platform’s secure-by-design programming language, Scilla.

For more information, visit: zilliqa.com.

About Zilliqa Capital

Zilliqa Capital Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based technology company whose objective is to become the central business and investment hub for the high-performance, high-security blockchain platform Zilliqa. Driven by a mission to grow the financial ecosystem across APAC, Southeast Asia and India, Zilliqa Capital invests in financial technology and decentralized applications and use cases in areas such as investments, insurance, lending, payments, and remittances. Leveraging its board of directors consisting of financial services executives, seasoned entrepreneurs, and technologists, Zilliqa Capital’s strategy will be driven by a strategic holding in the Zilliqa platform while simultaneously nurturing and investing in Web 3.0 projects with high-growth potential across the broader blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit zilliqacapital.com.