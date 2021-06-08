Bridge Learning Tech and Hyundai Motor America Launch First-Ever Virtual Competition for Hyundai Dealerships across the US

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hyundai Motor America has partnered with Bridge Learning Tech (bridgeLT.com) to develop a digital platform for its first Virtual Sales and Service Consultants National Competition in 2021.

Building on the success of the AI-powered platform developed for a global event in 2018, Bridge Learning Tech has created a new platform to facilitate dealership, district, regional and national rounds of Hyundai’s competition.

Developed in the record time, the Hyundai Walkaround platform enables Hyundai dealer sales and service consultants to demonstrate the best of their sales and customer care skills using any digital device – mobile phone, tablet or a computer.

Vlad Shishkaryov, Founder and CEO of Bridge Learning Tech, personally coordinated the project, “The last year has shown the importance of digital literacy. The vehicle sales process has been turned on its head with customers now expecting to buy online. That’s not going to change any time soon and this competition had to reflect that reality.

“Having worked closely on the original global event, and on digitalization of learning assets, collaborating with Hyundai on this project was a natural next step for Bridge Learning Tech. It demonstrates how the Hyundai team is always wanting to push the boundaries and find new ways to stimulate learning for their sales and service consultants. And that, in turn, excites and fulfils us.”

Bridge Learning Tech is a managed learning services company specializing in performance improvement sustained by technological solutions. Bridge Learning Tech is based in Walnut Creek, California and has offices in the UK, Europe and Korea.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich line up of cars, SUVs and electric vehicles. Backed by Hyundai Assurance - our promise to deliver peace of mind to customers - Hyundai sold more than 620,000 vehicles in 2020 through approximately 820 U.S. dealerships. Nearly half of those vehicles are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.