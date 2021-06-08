Calidi Biotherapeutics Announces Partnership with GenScript ProBio for Distribution of its SuperNova-1 Technology

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of stem cell-based delivery of oncolytic viruses, announced today its partnership with GenScript ProBio, the biopharmaceutical contract research organization (CRO) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) segment of the global biotechnology company, GenScript, Inc., for assistance in the advertisement and distribution of Calidi’s proprietary technology platform: SuperNova-1 (SNV-1). The SNV-1 platform is composed of allogeneic, adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells (AD-MSC) loaded with an oncolytic agent such as the vaccinia virus. Calidi’s research has shown the potential ability of the SNV-1 platform to shield the viral payload from the immune system, supporting efficient delivery to tumor sites and effectively potentiating oncolytic viruses.

“SuperNova-1 is the culmination of Calidi’s years of research into the powerful capabilities of stem cells as a delivery and potentiation platform for oncolytic viruses,” said Allan J. Camaisa, CEO and Chairman of Calidi Biotherapeutics. “We look forward to seeing this partnership with GenScript ProBio increase distribution of our enhanced oncolytic virotherapy delivery technology for potential therapeutic treatments of multiple cancer indications.”

GenScript ProBio will promote SNV-1 to current, prospective, and future clients or third parties who may benefit from the product—in addition to negotiating potential manufacturing and licensing agreements with interested parties.

“The SuperNova-1 product indicates exciting potential for the future of cancer treatment,” said Brian Hosung Min, CEO of GenScript ProBio. “With our expertise in global sales and distribution organization, this partnership is well-poised to generate global growth around Calidi’s revolutionary technology.”

GenScript ProBio will pay Calidi a low double-digit percentage of the net revenue produced by its SNV-1 manufacturing services per the agreement reached.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company with proprietary technology that is revolutionizing the effective delivery of oncolytic viruses for targeted therapy against difficult-to-treat cancers. Calidi Biotherapeutics is advancing a potent allogeneic stem cell and oncolytic virus combination for use in multiple oncology indications. Calidi’s off-the-shelf, universal cell-based delivery platform is designed to protect, amplify, and potentiate oncolytic viruses currently in development leading to enhanced efficacy and improved patient safety. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit calidibio.com.

About GenScript ProBio

GenScript ProBio is the bio-pharmaceutical CDMO segment of the world's leading biotech company, GenScript Biotech Corporation. Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript started business in gene synthesis. GenScript ProBio’s businesses encompass four major categories based on its leading gene synthesis technology, including operation as a Life Science CRO, enzyme and synthetic biology products, biologics development and manufacturing, as well as cell therapy.

GenScript ProBio has established the integrated innovative biologics CDMO platforms, covering two major service areas: therapeutic antibody drug and gene & cell therapy. The company is committed to driving innovation and accelerating biologics development from target to market. Visit genscriptprobio.com for additional details.