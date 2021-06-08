Griffin Highline, HDI Global Specialty and Craig Landi Launch Falcon Risk Holdings

DALLAS, Texas & SUMMIT, N.J. & HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Griffin Highline Capital LLC (“Griffin Highline”), HDI Global Specialty SE (“HDI”) and Craig Landi are pleased to announce the formation of Falcon Risk Holdings LLC (“Falcon” or the “Company”). Falcon is a managing general agency, initially focused on underwriting and claims management of financial and cyber lines of insurance business throughout the US. Alongside Griffin Highline and HDI, the Company is co-founded and led by Chief Executive Officer, Craig Landi, an industry veteran with over three decades of underwriting experience. Landi brings a strong track record of underwriting results, insurance industry expertise and demonstrated leadership.

Falcon will provide a full suite of insurance services. The Company will utilize an analytical approach to underwriting and claims management, while leveraging its deep, longstanding broker relationships to nationally distribute its management, professional and cyber liability product portfolio. HDI Global Specialty, together with its US affiliates, will support Falcon with strong underwriting capacity and an S&P A+ Rating (Stable Outlook) and A.M. Best A Rating (Stable Outlook).

“I am excited to partner with Griffin Highline and HDI to create a leading financial lines underwriter and claims management company. Together, we are committed to supporting the growth of Falcon and building a best-in-class team,” noted Craig Landi, CEO of Falcon.

Ralph Beutter, CEO of HDI Global Specialty SE, added, “We have a great opportunity to provide a new and compelling offering to the US market through this MGA partnership with Griffin Highline. We wish Craig and the rest of the Falcon team well in their endeavors.”

Griffin Highline is a holding company that invests in and actively manages insurance operating businesses. Its strategy focuses on allocating capital to specialized, niche insurance-related businesses with a long-term, compounding approach as an industry partner.

HDI Global Specialty SE is a joint venture of Hannover Re and HDI Global SE, both strong and established players in the insurance and reinsurance market. HDI Global Specialty SE, leveraging the specialty activities of the Talanx Group, is an excellent platform with cross-business segment expertise. Its focus is on writing agency and specialty insurance business in lines including errors & omissions liability insurance, directors’ and officers’ liability insurance (D&O), legal expenses insurance, sports and entertainment, aviation, offshore energy and animal insurance.

