Dany Martin of WFA and RFG Advisory Named to InvestmentNews’ 40 Under 40 Class of 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RFG Advisory "RFG", one of the nation's leading and fastest-growing RIA firms, announced that Dany Martin, MBA, Partner & Wealth Advisor of WFA (formerly Williams Financial Advisors) in Shreveport, LA, was named to InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 Class of 2021 for his accomplishments to the financial advice industry.

Now in its eighth year, InvestmentNews' 40 Under 40 program recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial advice industry, ready to take the financial advice industry into the next era.

This year's slate of 40 dynamic honorees under age 40 were selected from a pool of about 600 nominees by a panel of reporters, editors, and other representatives of InvestmentNews. Winners were chosen based on their level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry, leadership, and promise for the future.

"I am honored to be recognized by InvestmentNews for my work as an advisor," said Dany Martin, MBA, Partner & Wealth Advisor at WFA. "I am also immensely grateful to my colleagues both at RFG and WFA. As I reflect on the practice when we first joined RFG six years ago, walking shoulder to shoulder with them has helped knit an unbreakable bond between my life's work and our shared purpose."

As Partner & Wealth Advisor, Dany believes it is his most significant achievement to help others achieve their financial goals through education and advice, without the need for complicated language or unnecessary jargon. In addition to providing fiduciary and wealth management advisory services, Dany has also been involved in numerous financial literacy initiatives, among them RFG's StrongHer Money recognized by InvestmentNews.

"Dany is an exceptional, passionate advisor and well-deserving of this honor," said Shannon Spotswood, President of RFG Advisory. "As an RFG StrongHer Money ambassador, he is accelerating our impact on helping women become financially fearless through education. Dany is a true leader; he has an innate ability to see how things can be done, and then he makes it happen."

"This accolade endorses RFG's commitment to empowering leaders like Dany with a forward-looking framework and a technology platform to think and act differently," said Bobby White, Founder & CEO of RFG Advisory. "For advisors willing to act boldly, I promise they will transform the way they do business, and like Dany, 10x their impact beyond what they ever thought possible."

InvestmentNews will celebrate 40 under 40 honorees in a live Future of Our Business event in New York City on October 13 to discuss financial advice industry issues of the day. A special section of honorees will be available online at https://40under40inadvice.com/.

