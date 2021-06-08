Jet Edge International Announces $150M Investment From KKR

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jet Edge International (“Jet Edge” or the “Company”), a global leader in full-service private aviation responsible for operating the largest fleet of managed Challenger and Gulfstream aircraft in the United States, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that credit funds and accounts managed by KKR have agreed to provide a credit facility of up to $150 million to Jet Edge. The funding will be used to support the acceleration of the Company’s broad infrastructure, digital initiatives, Reserve membership, and comes as Jet Edge rolls out its AdvantEdge charter management platform nationwide. Aimed at substantially optimizing the inefficiencies found in the private aviation industry’s existing ownership and charter management procedures, AdvantEdge simplifies and enhances the financial predictability for whole ownership of large cabin and super-midsize aircraft with an innovative time-based model.

“Jet Edge is thrilled to partner with KKR as we continue to strengthen and grow our platform,” said Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge. “As part of our continued focus on delivering innovative solutions to our clients, we are excited to officially unveil the Jet Edge AdvantEdge program – the first whole aircraft ownership solution that is a true alternative to both fractional ownership and the antiquated traditional aircraft management model. Never before has the plane ownership experience been as forecastable and predictable as it is with AdvantEdge.”

The centerpiece of the AdvantEdge program is its holistic approach to delivering reliable charter revenue, scheduling, and fixed costs, which provides significant benefits to aircraft owners and charter clients alike. The AdvantEdge program works with aircraft owners to schedule out predetermined, dedicated blocks of charter hours in three distinct tiers for each enrolled aircraft, resulting in predictable revenues and schedules for the first time in the industry, as well as significant improvements to utilization performance.

AdvantEdge Program Tiers:

EDGE 250+

14 weeks

250+ charter hours

EDGE 500+

28 weeks

500+ charter hours

EDGE 900

52 weeks

900+ charter hours

Another important aspect of the AdvantEdge program is that owners will have preferred access to the Jet Edge aircraft network via the Company’s popular “Reserve” charter membership program. Designed to fuel the revenue demand of the AdvantEdge fleet, the Reserve program was developed by industry veterans Steve Malvesta and David Lawrence, who joined Jet Edge from NetJets in 2020, to work alongside Jet Edge Chief Commercial Officer, Jonah Adler. If an AdvantEdge owner’s aircraft is booked for charter or if they have supplemental needs, the Reserve program provides access to a diverse fleet of aircraft, ensuring mission-appropriate support when needed.

The financing from KKR will also be used to support growth initiatives across Jet Edge’s business, including developing technology to support clients, investing in marketing and talent, and accelerating the progress of business lines including aircraft sales division, Jet Edge Partners, where the Company has established itself as one of the world’s top brokerages with over $2.5 billion in transactions to date.

“Jet Edge has built a reputation as a best-in-class, scaled operator in the private aviation market,” said Dan Pietrzak, Partner at KKR. “This transaction continues our asset-based finance strategy of providing long-term funding to leaders in the global aviation sector so they can invest in their businesses and capture opportunities as the market recovers.”

Patrick Clancy, Principal at KKR, added: “We have been impressed by Jet Edge’s strong operational capabilities and innovative approach to solving the pain points of private aircraft ownership and chartering. Bill and his team put their clients at the center of everything Jet Edge does and we are excited to invest in their continued success.”

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-midsize and large cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform and extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most diverse and luxurious aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management and capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of The Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.