Mary Kay Inc., Executive Producer of Award-Winning “Guardians of the Gulf,” Joins CEO Water Mandate and UN Global Compact Sustainable Ocean Principles

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To celebrate World Oceans Day, Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for environmental consciousness and corporate responsibility, today announced that it has committed to two crucial causes in protecting our world’s waterways: the CEO Water Mandate and the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Ocean Principles. The news come in the midst of a nation-wide festival tour of the Mary Kay-produced Guardians of the Gulf, an eye-opening documentary that explores the tumultuous relationship between the Gulf of Mexico and the conservationists determined to protect it.

The CEO Water Mandate is a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General and the UN Global Compact, implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute. The Mandate mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship, in partnership with the United Nations, governments, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders. Endorsing companies commit to action across six key elements and report annually on progress.

The United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Oceans Principles, produced in consultation with over 300 stakeholders, provide a framework for responsible business practices in the Ocean across sectors and geographies. They build upon and supplement the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Endorsing the Sustainable Ocean Principles is an aspirational pledge undertaken by companies of all sizes, sectors and levels of ocean stewardship maturity. With this announcement, Mary Kay joins business leaders from around the world in setting clear and shared expectations industry-wide for a healthy and productive ocean.

“The health of our oceans determines the health of our planet,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer for Mary Kay Inc. “Water is the most valuable resource on earth, so it’s essential we actively support conservation efforts. We produced Guardians of the Gulf and became a signatory of these commitments with hundreds of other companies because we’re committed to raising awareness of the threats facing our waterways. Through these important efforts, Mary Kay plans to advance ecosystems and biodiversity conservation across its global footprint.”

Filmed, directed and produced by an all-female crew, Guardians of the Gulf has been screened at nearly a dozen film festivals and was recently awarded two Telly Awards for Non-Broadcast General-Nature/Wildlife and Non-Broadcast General-Doc.

Mary Kay, which is set to announce its global sustainability strategy later this year, will work with the CEO Water Mandate and the United Nations Global Compact’s Sustainable Ocean Principles to further its commitment to water stewardship.

