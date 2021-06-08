Carma Joins Microsoft for Startups

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carma, Inc. announced today that it has joined the Microsoft for Startups program, a select group of innovative young companies hand-picked by Microsoft. Carma® was chosen for its impact on strategic industries and for developing solutions on the Dynamics 365 and Power Platforms.

Carma’s foundational network and data center inventory solution link sales, revenue, expenses, and customer relationship management (CRM) tools to assets, making data accessible and actionable using business analytics, intelligence, and visualization for improved decision making. The Microsoft for Startups program gives Carma growth, partnership, and ecosystem support from Microsoft -- Including access to technical, sales, and marketing opportunities, and support from Microsoft leadership. Carma will focus on the technology, media, and telecommunications sector to drive digital transformation initiatives benefitting the end-customer experience and bottom-line financial performance.

“Microsoft for Startups gives us the ability to speed profitability and customer experience improvements with our mutual clients as diverse as hyperscale and edge data centers, fiber networks, and 5G infrastructure,” said Carma Chief Executive Officer, Frank McDermott. “Carma is the solution to industry problems around revenue assurance, expense leakage, and data integrity that have been festering since the Y2K era.”

A single Carma license brings one of the most capable, ubiquitous, and scalable platforms to any organization as one of the first true SaaS offerings tailored for telecom verticals and enterprise management. Everyone sees the same data, regardless of departmental perspective, from the same source of information to drive every decision across the organization. Carma unifies more than 20 different classes of siloed systems, often duplicated across multiple departments in the wake of merger and acquisition activity, into a single integrated platform that spans the complete customer experience from lead to invoice generation. The result is a more capable, more robust, more secure, and less expensive platform than traditional solutions.

“Microsoft continues to advocate for companies like Carma that consolidate legacy systems across industries,” said Tom Davis, Senior Director of Microsoft for Startups. “Current telecommunications systems are exceedingly siloed, and innovative operators have been clamoring for a fully integrated platform to manage their assets, services, and customer experience. The industry is ripe for a solution like Carma to eliminate the system and data obstacles to realizing the promise of edge computing, IoT, and 5G.”

Carma is available via Microsoft AppSource with the underlying Microsoft licenses embedded, and the complete licensing experience is now managed natively through the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Carma is a telecommunications- and data-center-specific platform that consolidates CRM, operational support system (OSS), and business support system (BSS) functions across all industry verticals and organization roles. Every Carma user, including end-customers using Carma’s customer-facing portals, uses a single Microsoft Dataverse environment across departments and perspectives to unify situational awareness of the business.

Click HERE to learn more about the ways Carma can help you accelerate revenue today.

About Carma, Inc.

Carma, a Microsoft for Startups member, CSP Direct Partner, ISV Cloud Embed Partner, and Dynamics 365 Telecom Accelerator Member, builds a comprehensive telecommunications management platform focused on the foundational network inventory for network operators, data centers, and large enterprises. Carma links the physical assets of the network and data center to every customer, order, service, and invoice line item for complete visibility into every transaction within the telecommunications industry. The company’s multidisciplinary teams also employ the Carma platform for network optimizations & integrations in its consulting engagements. For more information, visit carma.net and follow us on LinkedIn.