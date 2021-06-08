Lumicademy Announces API Integration with Zapier for Automated Workflow

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumicademy, the platform solution for live education and training, today announced API integration with Zapier, connecting with over 3,000 popular apps and creating an automated workflow with all the tools you use every day. From email, to Slack, to HubSpot and more, Lumicademy secure live meetings integrate seamlessly with the apps that keep business moving.

The Lumicademy platform provides secure HD video, crystal clear audio and collaboration tools, such as document and screen sharing, whiteboard and markup tools, meeting recording and chat in over 60 languages for all your live meetings. Simply install Lumicademy in your Zapier account and create powerful, custom workflows with high quality video meetings and a full suite of collaboration tools to help you be more efficient and productive.

“Lumicademy knows that a low code/no-code foundation, as well as privacy and control of meeting data is critical to a company’s security protocol,” said Allen Drennan, Principal, Lumicademy. “Every aspect of the Lumicademy solution can be managed via APIs, with granular control down to the end-user device level. The Lumicademy platform solution provides seamless integration for live meetings along with a cohesive work experience with Zapier.”

Lumicademy provides its partners and clients with product end-to-end security that’s more than just key-based encryption. All end-to-end communications over TCP leverage TLS 1.3, as well as current military grade ciphers. The ability to use proprietary domains, SSL certificates and public-key encryption levels are Lumicademy standards for even more control over security measures.

Lumicademy Actions with Zapier

Create a new conference when an event is added to Google Calendar or use actions to add a new conference or change an existing meeting to make changes to your conferences. You can use any of our available actions to manage your Lumicademy app, including making a new conference, updating a meeting conference, or look up your existing conference.

Start with a trigger from Lumicademy to listen for changes in a conference. Or use a trigger from another app such as Gmail or Slack, and take action with Lumicademy to create a new conference or update an existing one. Use triggers to start a workflow whenever a chosen event happens in Lumicademy. You can select any of the following events for a Lumicademy trigger:

Conference Created - whenever a new conference is created in your Lumicademy app

Conference Updated - whenever an existing conference from your Lumicademy app is updated

Conference Deleted - whenever a conference is deleted from your Lumicademy app

User Joined - whenever a user joins a conference

User Left - whenever a user leaves a conference

Lumicademy enhances your workflows with secure, end-to-end encryption utilizing industry standard protocols. API driven, efficient and easy-to-use, Lumicademy is the new platform that supports business, education and training teams with the latest in video meeting collaboration.

To request a demo, please visit https://my.lumicademy.com/sales.

About Lumicademy

Headquartered in San Diego, Lumicademy is the award-winning platform solution for live education and training. Engaging students and educators alike, Lumicademy provides the ability to interact in a live video meeting and view presentations with screen shares, document shares, annotations and whiteboards - securely and safely. Educators and learners can live chat with peers in up to 100 languages, and enjoy the learning capabilities traditional platforms cannot offer, with an unlimited amount of users joining in the classroom experience. For more information, please visit https://www.lumicademy.com/ and join the conversation at Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.