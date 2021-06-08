HEAL Software Inc. Announces Partnership With Accion Labs

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HEAL Software Inc., the leader in the IT operations preventive healing space, today announced its partnership with Accion Labs. HEAL’s award-winning software combined with Accion’s expertise in end-to-end solutions results in a compelling and highly differentiated value proposition for global enterprises. Together, the two companies aim to transform enterprises in a number of verticals by introducing them to the new paradigm of preventive healing.

“Providing reliable, predictable solutions to customers is the goal of every innovative organization,” says Satyajit Bandyopadhyay, chief customer officer of Accion Labs. “This partnership enables us to achieve this for our customers by combining Accion Labs’ innovative development and integration capabilities with HEAL’s AI-powered platform.”

HEAL is the first artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) software that enables IT operations teams to find and fix problems before they happen. Accion brings more than a decade of experience as a cloud engineering company committed to helping businesses transform using emerging technologies. Leveraging the expertise of both companies, the partnership will provide a complete approach to support customers, including software solutions, systems integration, managed services and professional services through the entire IT lifecycle.

“HEAL is excited to bring Accion into its exclusive partner ecosystem,” said Girish Muckai, chief sales and marketing officer at HEAL Software Inc. “With a shared goal of improving the customer experience and providing a full-service preventive healing solution, we found exceptional synergy with Accion. Their proven work in bringing innovation and digital transformation to verticals including retail/e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and technology will allow us to expand further into the North American and other markets with a complete solution offering.”

HEAL Software Inc.’s portfolio of partners includes technology alliances, IT service providers, channel partners and systems integrators. When partners collaborate with HEAL Software Inc., they can enhance their solution portfolio with the patented experience of HEAL. Joint customers benefit from decreased churn and revenue loss, improved resource productivity and ensured business continuity by eliminating outages before they occur.

About HEAL Software Inc.: HEAL Software Inc. is the innovator of the game-changing preventive healing software for enterprise AIOps and was recently honored with the prestigious TiE50 Award for 2021, recognizing the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. Launched to the U.S. market in October 2020, HEAL Software Inc. aims to help digital enterprises across a broad range of industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom, e-commerce, technology, travel, hospitality and healthcare become more efficient and profitable by reducing repair and response times. HEAL Software Inc. has headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif. in the U.S., as well as an R&D presence in Bangalore, India and is financially backed by Avataar Ventures. To learn more, visit healsoftware.ai and follow HEAL Software Inc. on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Accion Labs: Founded in Pittsburgh, PA in 2011, Accion is a leader in helping technology companies and enterprises leverage the power of emerging technologies. The company’s expertise ranges across advanced UX, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big-data/analytics, migration to cloud/SaaS and re-engineering of legacy platforms, process automation, mobility, augmented reality and IoT. Accion’s clients include software product companies, e-SaaS firms, e-business organizations and enterprises undergoing a digital transformation across a range of industries such as healthcare, financial services, technology and fintech.

