Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Adds First Member Hotels in Hawaii

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is thrilled to welcome its first-ever Hawaii member hotels hailing from the prestigious Springboard Hospitality collection, one of Curator’s founding members. The four new member hotels span three destinations (Honolulu, Kapa’a, and Lihue) on two islands (Kauai and Oahu), providing personalized and authentic local experiences. These independent hotels offer ideal destinations as travelers seek to book long-awaited island getaways.

"This is a critical moment for Springboard as we seek independent, unique hotels to meet the significant interest in travel to Hawaii,” said Ben Rafter, President & CEO of Springboard Hospitality. “We’re seeing a surge in demand for independent, authentic experiences, especially at our properties in Hawaii, so it was an easy decision to add these four hotels – Pacific Monarch, Plantation Hale Suites, Banyan Harbor, and White Sands Hotel – to the Curator collection. Curator’s negotiated agreements, services, technology, and cost-saving programs are a lifeline for independent hotels, helping us take advantage of every dollar of cost savings at such a pivotal time for the travel and hospitality industry – especially in Hawaii.”

While not fully recovered, Hawaii tourism is bouncing back. In April 2021, over 480,000 visitors arrived in Hawaii, up from less than 5,000 visitors during the prior year. The new travelers to Hawaii, though, have expressed interest in more than “sun and sand” with a craving for understanding Hawaii’s culture and an appreciation for Hawaii’s unique environment. Independent hotels are perfectly suited to cater to these travelers and meeting this surge in demand means ramping up operations. Hotels need to have their products and services in place, and Curator is here to help.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of our first four member hotels in Hawaii, one of the most beautiful and sought-after travel destinations in the world,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “These iconic Springboard properties allow us to diversify our portfolio, bringing a wide variety of independents together, thus lifting the industry as a whole. This expansion marks an important moment for Curator, as we expect travel will only continue to increase this summer in places like Hawaii and beyond.”

See below for more details on the newest Curator Hotel & Resort Collection member hotels located in Hawaii:

White Sands Hotel (Honolulu, Hawaii): At the last of Waikiki’s vintage walk-up hotels, guests can kick back with swaying palms, mai tais around the pool, and renovated rooms with lanais and cool island colors. The newly renovated White Sands Hotel combines understated elegance with vibrant Hawaiian style, so you can experience the essence of old Waikiki without sacrificing the comfort and convenience of modern times. Pacific Monarch (Honolulu, Hawaii): Pacific Monarch offers a unique combination of city living, easy beach access, and the resort amenities families love – with spacious apartment-style accommodations just minutes from shopping, restaurants, stunning Waikiki Beach, and other well-known attractions. Plantation Hale Suites (Kapaʻa, Hawaii): Situated on the Royal Coconut Coast and close to sunny beaches, scenic trails, and coastal treasures, Plantation Hale Suites is the perfect place for leisurely family stays, business travelers, and large groups. Banyan Harbor (Lihue, Hawaii): A tropical retreat for family vacations, group travel, and romantic getaways, this Kauai resort offers an unrivaled setting for spacious suites on the Garden Island of Kauai.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Springboard Hospitality

For more than 30 years, Springboard Hospitality has transformed people, properties, and communities as a leader in the hospitality industry managing and developing innovative boutique and branded properties throughout the U.S. With dual offices in Honolulu and Los Angeles, Springboard operates more than 30 properties across 10 states. Led by technology entrepreneur Ben Rafter, Springboard specializes in using analytics and technology with its Hospitality Intelligence (H.I.) to ensure properties are optimizing return on investment. The company offers a full spectrum of hotel services with expertise in accounting, creative management, food and beverage, human resources development, marketing, sales and more. The Springboard Hospitality team is committed to going above and beyond with high-touch, personalized service in every aspect of its operations, from its interactions with guests to its relationships with owners. For more information, visit www.springboardhospitality.com.