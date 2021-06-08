Shamrock Capital Closes $1 Billion Growth Fund V

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shamrock Capital (“Shamrock”) today announced the final closing of Shamrock Capital Growth Fund V, L.P. (“SCGF V”), a $1 billion fund focused on buyout and later-stage growth equity investments within Shamrock’s core industries of media, entertainment, and communications.

Shamrock’s private equity funds target companies seeking $25-200 million of equity capital in both control and non-control transactions. SCGF V is managed by the Partners of Shamrock and other investment professionals in Los Angeles, California. Shamrock has approximately $3.5 billion of total assets under management.

“We are grateful for the continued support of our longstanding investors and welcome our new investors as Shamrock looks to continue generating compelling returns for our limited partners around our investment themes,” said Steve Royer, Partner at Shamrock Capital. “We see tremendous opportunities ahead within our targeted sectors and are honored to be working with our talented executives that lead our portfolio companies as they grow their platforms.”

SCGF V’s limited partners include a diverse mix of existing and new investors from leading pension funds, endowments and foundations, family offices, and financial institutions. Shamrock launched its limited marketing process in late 2020 and saw significant demand exceeding its $1 billion hard-cap. Shamrock did not use a placement agent for SCGF V.

“Shamrock will continue to invest in companies that are involved in the convergence and transformation taking place within media, entertainment and communications,” added Mr. Royer. “We will continue to partner with management teams that are leading companies in some of the most dynamic parts of our economy, including the creator economy, talent and content, gaming, sports betting, marketing services, infrastructure, personal/professional betterment platforms, and the technological platforms that power this transformation.”

As part of the closing, Shamrock also announced the promotions of Sam Halls to Principal and Alicia Zhu to Vice President.

“Sam and Alicia have continually demonstrated strong leadership skills and intellectual curiosity throughout all of Shamrock’s activities,” continued Mr. Royer. “They have each played an instrumental role in our success and we’re pleased to recognize their achievements.”

Sam joined Shamrock in 2016 and prior to that, he was an Associate at Silver Lake Sumeru. Alicia joined Shamrock in 2019 and prior to that, she was at The Walt Disney Company where she focused on M&A and long-term strategic initiatives.

About Shamrock Capital

Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $3.5 billion of assets under management. Shamrock invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors through a multi-fund strategy centered on private equity investments and entertainment intellectual property rights ownership. Shamrock was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney and has since evolved into an institutionally backed firm with a leading group of investors, including endowments, foundations, and pension funds. Shamrock partners with strong management teams and takes an active, collaborative approach to creating value in each investment. Shamrock’s current private equity investments include Ad Results Media, Adweek, Appetize, Bayard Advertising, Branded Cities, Canopy Spectrum, DeCurtis, Excel Sports Management, Iyuno-SDI Group, Learn on Demand Systems, Maple Media, Mobilitie, Omega Wireless, Pixellot, and Wpromote. In addition, Shamrock owns a diversified portfolio of premium content consisting of an economic interest in over 800 films, over 1,000 television episodes, and over 20,000 music compositions. For more information, visit www.shamrockcap.com.