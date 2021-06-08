CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was awarded a $7.4 million one-year contract renewal with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to continue to provide an outbreak response and disease surveillance solution for the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response (DCIPHER) Program.

This award deepens Palantir’s more than decade-long partnership with the CDC on disease surveillance efforts and is distinct from Palantir’s COVID-19 response work with U.S. federal health agencies. Palantir’s partnership with the CDC dates back to 2010 when it was initially brought in to help the agency better manage foodborne outbreaks.

DCIPHER is designed to assist public health experts in routine disease surveillance and outbreak management for real-time events. The core platform, based on Palantir Foundry, facilitates the collection and integration of various sources of epidemiological, surveillance, and laboratory data and provides tools for multiple organizations, including CDC’s jurisdictional partners, to investigate and take action.

Examples of programs currently using DCIPHER include the System for Enteric Disease Response, Investigation, and Coordination (SEDRIC) and the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) within the CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases.

“ Using data to help prevent disease outbreaks and respond to public health emergencies are the kind of problems we built Palantir to help solve,” said Palantir USG President Akash Jain. “ We’ve been proud to work with the public health experts at the CDC for over a decade and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Palantir Foundry enables data-driven decision-making by integrating data from siloed data sources and enabling granular access across various organizations. It is used by several federal health agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration, and was also used by several military branches to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.