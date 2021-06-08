The Pro Preferred Brand of Pneumatic Nailers, Metabo HPT Presents the MultiVolt System of Cordless Power Tools Where Versatility Is Key

Metabo HPT presents the MultiVolt System of Cordless Power Tools where versatility is key. Whatever way a user wants to GO, Metabo HPT is there with one simple system that unites 18V and 36V tools with the long lasting and powerful MultiVolt battery that powers everything cordless. It's backed by Metabo HPT's ongoing Lifetime Lithium Ion tool body warranty and 2-year Lithium Ion battery warranty.

Metabo HPT presents the MultiVolt System of Cordless Power Tools where versatility is key. Whatever way a user wants to GO, Metabo HPT is there with one simple system that unites 18V and 36V tools with the long lasting and powerful MultiVolt battery that powers everything cordless. It's backed by Metabo HPT's ongoing Lifetime Lithium Ion tool body warranty and 2-year Lithium Ion battery warranty.

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pro Preferred Brand of Pneumatic Nailers, Metabo HPT, proudly presents the expansion of the MultiVolt System that finally gives users the added versatility they want in cordless tools! Go with 18V cordless tools and nailers for everyday trade applications using a lightweight 18V battery OR double the runtime and go longer with the universally compatible 18V/36V MultiVolt battery. Go for the most power with Metabo HPT’s 36V cordless tools and nailers. Amp up with the MultiVolt battery or attach the unique AC Adapter (ET36A) for all day runtime in 36V tools, saving battery life, for even more versatility. Whatever way a user wants to go, Metabo HPT is there with one simple system that unites 18V and 36V tools with the long lasting and powerful MultiVolt battery that powers everything cordless. It’s backed by Metabo HPT’s ongoing Lifetime Lithium Ion tool body warranty* and 2-year Lithium Ion battery warranty.

The MultiVolt System is available nationwide at Lowe’s, Menard’s, Amazon and select independent dealers. Also available online are more specialty tool options including a Rebar Cutter/Bender, the Industry’s First Cordless Plunge Router, the Industry’s Only 36V Metal Connector Nailer and Duplex Nailer, a Deep Cut Band Saw, 10” Cordless Jobsite Table Saw and much more for professional users.

“It’s amazing to see the evolution of our game changing MultiVolt System that delivers innovation that really matters to the PRO on the jobsite,” said Joe Leffler, CEO, Metabo HPT. “With this full cordless lineup and more versatile tools coming - expect nothing but incredible innovation with durability at its core with this one system that gives end users multiple ways to GO!”

Starting June 8- June 20, 2021, the public can participate in Metabo HPT’s GO Team Green super-soft t-shirt giveaway. Just visit a local Lowe’s, Menard’s, or independent dealer, find the Metabo HPT cordless tool display, take a selfie in front of the display. If you use Instagram, post the selfie on your page (page must be set to PUBLIC so we can find you), use #GOmetaboHPT and tag @MetaboHPT. Or on Facebook- post the selfie in the comments section of the Metabo HPT t-shirt giveaway post. That’s all! A Metabo HPT representative will reach out to you on social media for your size and shipping information**. Offer valid in the USA only, while supplies last.

18V MultiVolt Cordless Tools (All accept 18V batteries & MultiVolt Batteries)

Kits including Batteries/Chargers

18V MultiVolt Cordless Drill Kit (DS18DBFL2E) MSRP $149

18V MultiVolt Sub-Compact Cordless Drill Kit (DS18DDX) MSRP $129

18V MultiVolt Cordless Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit (KC18DBFL2C) MSRP $249

18V MultiVolt Cordless Sub-Compact Drill & Impact Driver Kit (KC18DDX) MSRP $179

18V MultiVolt Cordless Sub-Compact 4-Piece Kit that includes the Subcompact Drill, Subcompact Impact Driver, One-Handed Recip Saw and Oscillating Multi-Tool (KC18DDX4) MSRP $299

18V MultiVolt Cordless Triple Hammer Impact Driver Kit (WH18DBDL2C) MSRP $169

18V MultiVolt Cordless Sub-Compact Impact Driver Kit (WH18DDX) MSRP $139

MultiVolt 5- Piece Combo Kit that includes the 18V Hammer Drill, 18V Triple Hammer Impact, 36V 7-1/4” Circular Saw, 18V Recip Saw, 18V Torch/Flashlight (KC18DBFL2QD) MSRP $679

18V MultiVolt Cordless 21° 3-1/2” Framing Nailer (NR1890DRS) MSRP $399

18V MultiVolt Cordless 30°3-1/2” Framing Nailer (NR1890DCS) MSRP $399

18V MultiVolt Cordless 2-1/2” 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (NT1865DMAS) MSRP $349

18V MultiVolt Cordless 2-1/2” 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer (NT1865DMS) MSRP $349

18V MultiVolt Cordless 2” 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (NT1850DES) MSRP $339

18V MultiVolt Cordless 1-3/8” 23-Gauge Pin Nailer (NP18DSAL) MSRP $249

Featured Bare Tool Offerings

18V MultiVolt 6-1/2” Deep Cut Cordless Circular Saw (C18DBALQ4) MSRP $139

18V MultiVolt Cordless Jig Saw (CJ18DAQ4) MSRP $99

18V MultiVolt Cordless One-Handed Recip Saw (CR18DAQ4) MSRP $129

18V MultiVolt Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool (CV18DBLQ5) MRSP $99

18V MultiVolt Cordless 4-1/2” Grinder (G18DBALQ4) MSRP $139

18V MultiVolt Cordless Impact Wrench (WR18DBDL2Q4) MSRP $149

18V MultiVolt Cordless Trim Router (M1808DAQ4) MSRP $149 (available online in Aug)

18V MultiVolt Cordless 21° 3-1/2” Framing Nailer (NR1890DRSQ7) MSRP $349

18V MultiVolt Cordless 30°3-1/2” Framing Nailer (NR1890DCSQ7) MSRP $349

18V MultiVolt Cordless 2-1/2” 15-Gauge Angled Finish Nailer (NT1865DMASQ7) MSRP $269

18V MultiVolt Cordless 2-1/2” 16-Gauge Straight Finish Nailer (NT1865DMSQ7) MSRP $269

18V MultiVolt Cordless 1-3/8” 23-Gauge Pin Nailer (NP18DSALQ4) MSRP $199

36V MultiVolt Cordless Tools (All accept MultiVolt Batteries & AC Adapter)

Kits including MultiVolt Batteries/Chargers

36V MultiVolt Cordless ½” Hammer Drill Kit (DV36DAG) MSRP $279

36V MultiVolt Cordless Triple Hammer Impact Driver (WH36DBG) MSRP $279

36V MultiVolt Cordless 2HP Plunge Router (M3612DA) MSRP $399

36V MultiVolt Cordless Metal Connector Nailer (NR3665DA) MSRP $479

36V MultiVolt Cordless 21° Duplex Nailer (NR3675DD) MSRP $599

36V MultiVolt Cordless Deep Cut Band Saw (CB3612DA) MSRP $499

36V MultiVolt Cordless Rebar Bender/Cutter (VB3616DA) MSRP $2399

Featured Bare Tool Offerings

36V MultiVolt Cordless 7-1/4” Circular Saw (C3607DAQ4) MSRP $179

36V MultiVolt Cordless Reciprocating Saw (CR36DAQ4) MSRP $199

36V MultiVolt Cordless 7-1/4” Slide Miter Saw (C3607DRAQ4) MSRP $999

36V MultiVolt Cordless 10” Slide Miter Saw (C3610DRAQ4) MSRP $519

36V MultiVolt Cordless 10” Jobsite Table Saw (C3610DRJQ4) MSRP $499

36V MultiVolt Cordless Jig Saw (CJ36DAQ4) MSRP $199

36V MultiVolt Cordless 9.2Gal Wet/Dry Vacuum (RP3608DAQ4) MSRP $329

Power Options

(2) 18V Compact 3.0Ah Batteries & Rapid Charger Kit (UC18YSL3S) MSRP $199

18V Compact 3.0Ah Battery (339782M) (BSL1830C) MSRP $89

(1) 18V/36V MultiVolt 8.0Ah/4.0Ah Battery & Rapid Charger with USB Port (UC18YSL3B1) MSRP $199

18V/36V MultiVolt Battery (8.0Ah/4.0Ah) (372121M) (BSL36B18) MSRP $169

18V/36V MultiVolt Battery (5.0Ah/2.5Ah) (371751M) (BSL36A18) MSRP $139

18V/36V Rapid Charger with USB Port (UC18YSL3) MSRP $89

36V AC Adapter (ET36A) MSRP $119

*Some exceptions apply- see full warranty

**Privacy Policy Please allow 8-10 weeks for processing.

About Metabo HPT (Koki Holdings America Ltd.)

Metabo HPT (the new brand name for Koki Holdings America- formerly part of the Hitachi group) offers an extensive line of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting, and outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors, and collated fasteners. From its headquarters in Braselton, GA, and satellite offices in the United States and Canada, Metabo HPT supports over 4000 retail locations and over 1000 authorized service centers. Metabo HPT is a brand within Koki Holdings America Ltd., the North American division of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. Visit www.metabo-hpt.com.