New Payment Fraud Functionalities Strengthen Esker’s Procure-to-Pay Suite

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced the availability of new functionalities within its Procure-to-Pay solution to fight against bank transfer fraud, integrating the technologies of the French Lyon-based FinTech Sis ID.

The fight against cybercrime and bank transfer fraud

According to recent industry reports, 31% of companies experience at least one cyberattack per day1 and 47% have been victims of fraud in the last 24 months2. Similar numbers over the past few years demonstrate the adaptability and resilience of fraudsters, who maintain consistent pressure on businesses and their cashflow. The pandemic and widespread remote working have led to increased cybercrime, specifically in bank transfer fraud. Cybercrime damage costs are predicted to hit 6 trillion dollars annually 20213.

“Companies are looking for automated solutions that can secure payment while eliminating time-consuming and error-prone manual verification, particularly in today’s context of increased cyber threats,” said Laurent Sarrat, CEO at Sis ID. “It’s better to prevent than treat, as the cost of a fraud operation can be very high. For nearly 1 in 3 companies, the damage can be more than 10 thousand euros4. This can seriously and sometimes permanently weaken a company’s cashflow, even jeopardize their business.”

A meaningful alliance between two leading players in Lyon’s tech industry

Fully integrated with Esker’s Procure-to-Pay automation suite and already available in France and Europe and rapidly expanding globally, the addition of Sis ID’s anti-fraud solution goes hand-in-hand with Esker’s goal of building a complete and agile automation platform. As a result, customers are provided a seamless experience through a single, scalable interface, bringing together the best expertise and technologies on the market. This approach allows Esker to build a secure customer/supplier relationship with a high level of automation and traceability at every step of the P2P process.

In an effort to support companies in their fight against authorized push payment (APP) fraud, Sis ID technology is directly integrated into the new supplier registration process. Customers contract directly with Sis ID and simply provide their credentials to Esker in order to connect the two solutions and enable automatic verification of a company’s identity and bank details on Sis ID’s platform in seconds. By pooling and anonymizing payment histories, Sis ID delivers real-time alerts in the event of fraud risks. The collective platform certifies bank transactions thanks to its network of more than 10,000 companies. This validation process is repeated with each request for a change of bank details to validate its full legitimacy.

“We naturally approached Sis ID because of our shared core values, our respective technological footprints in Lyon and because it was fast and easy to integrate their API and implement their solution within our ecosystem,” said Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, Senior Product Manager at Esker. “Payment fraud is expected to continue increasing and projected to cost over 40 billion dollars in 20275, so it was essential to address the problem by enriching our P2P solution. This partnership is in line with Esker’s strategy to expand its payment offering. The growing demand for security and automation will help us accelerate our developments around AI and multiply our alliances with other FinTechs by the end of the year.”

About Sis ID

Sis ID, a French FinTech created in 2016, supports companies in the fight against bank transfer fraud. Conceived and created by treasurers and CFOs from the CAC 40, My Sis ID, a collaborative platform, offers companies to share the challenges of automating finance functions, their experience and expertise in the field of fraud, and their transactional information — all in a single, secure and centralized repository to protect their banking operations. The power of collective intelligence is the strength of the Sis ID network. For more information on Sis ID: https://www.sis-id.com/en/

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.