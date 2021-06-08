InRule Technology® Acquires Explainable AI Software Leader, simMachines, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InRule Technology®, provider of the leading decision platform for automating mission-critical business decisions, today announced the acquisition of Chicago-based simMachines, Inc., the leader in explainable AI/machine learning (XAI) applications.

simMachines de-risks traditional “black box” machine learning models by explaining “the why” behind every prediction made. Understanding the reasoning behind a prediction provides organizations, especially those within highly regulated industries, with greater auditability, transparency, and confidence.

By combining the InRule® Decision Platform with simMachines’ explainable AI technology, enterprises can leverage the power of human-driven (declarative) and machine-driven (non-declarative) AI within a single platform. This enables organizations to build and deploy the most extensive, accurate, and transparent decision automation strategies.

“We are thrilled to augment our decision platform with simMachines’ technology to create the most comprehensive AI solution on the market, while advancing our mission of making automation accessible across the enterprise,” said Rik Chomko, co-founder and CEO, InRule Technology. “Together, InRule and simMachines will provide extraordinary decision automation capabilities to data scientists, developers, and citizen developers alike, while delivering actionable insights that foster transparency and trust.”

“In today’s market, explainable AI is essential for automating predictions and decisions in an ethical manner,” said Rob Levy, a software industry expert and senior advisor to InRule. “The addition of simMachines explainable AI technology to InRule’s decision platform provides enterprises with superior visibility into automated predictions and outcomes, ensuring that AI is being used in a responsible, bias-free manner.”

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About InRule Technology

InRule Technology enables enterprises to understand and automate decisions with unparalleled speed, agility, accuracy, and transparency. IT and business personnel rely on InRule’s Decision Platform to increase productivity, grow revenue, and enhance customer service. With its ‘author first’ approach, InRule empowers both technical and business rule authors to write and manage rules. Whether as a service or in-process, in a container or an offline mobile application, InRule allows organizations to execute decisions anywhere for extreme flexibility and scalability. More than 400 InRule User Community members across 40 countries depend on InRule to reduce development and change cycles by 90 percent for their mission-critical systems and customer-facing applications. InRule has been delivering measurable business, and IT results in high-performance environments since 2002. For more information, visit www.inrule.com.

Follow InRule on Twitter and LinkedIn. Read the blog at https://www.inrule.com/blog.

About simMachines

simMachines is the leader in explainable AI/machine learning technology. Founded in 2012, simMachines offers the most comprehensive explainable machine learning software in the world. simMachines enables data scientists, marketers, analysts and business leaders to achieve significant gains in efficiency, performance, and innovation while providing inherently actionable insights delivered with transparency and trust behind every prediction.

InRule and InRule Technology are registered trademarks of InRule Technology, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners and are hereby acknowledged.