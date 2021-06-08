Periscope Equity Makes Platform Investment in Leading Tech-Enabled Medical Staffing Agency

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Periscope Equity, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled service and software companies, announced today that it has added MAS Medical Staffing LLC (“MAS” or the “Company”) to its portfolio through a recapitalization in partnership with management. This is the first platform investment to be deployed from Periscope Equity II, L.P.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Londonderry, New Hampshire, MAS has grown rapidly to become the leading tech-enabled medical staffing agency primarily serving long-term care (“LTC”) facilities in the Northeast region of the U.S. With a Nurse-First approach and innovative direct-to-clinician technology platform, MAS has amassed a community of over 3,400 active nurses that can be efficiently deployed within LTC, acute, and home-based care settings for per diem and travel nursing contracts. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, MAESTRA, optimizes per diem shift fulfillment by directly linking facilities and their open shifts with nurses through a dynamic service marketplace application, streamlining credentialing, communication, and payroll, to provide the highest level of service for nurses and MAS’ healthcare facilities and their patients.

Through the partnership with Periscope, MAS is now positioned to further develop its Nurse-First approach by expanding its geographic footprint, accelerating its technology development, enhancing its go-to-market strategies, and executing strategic acquisitions.

“ We are thrilled to have selected Periscope as our new financial partner. As we leverage our MAESTRA platform to enter new geographies, our growth is accelerating. Having a partner that not only understands how to support a rapidly expanding business and technology platform but also has expertise in our specific sector is critical. The Periscope team has demonstrated that they understand our needs, employ a partnership approach, and have the capabilities, experience, and resources to help propel MAS to its fullest potential,” said MAS’ Founder and CEO, Ken Johnson.

The U.S. healthcare system is capacity constrained from a staffing perspective; the staffing market is expected to reach approximately $18.0B in 2021, up from $17.3B in 2020. With demand outpacing supply in most geographic markets and care settings, healthcare staffing firms have played a critical role in efficiently scaling acute and long-term care workforces. COVID-19 has placed a heightened focus on labor supply constraints in the healthcare industry as hospitals and LTC facilities struggle to meet the demand for care and legally required clinician-to-patient staffing ratios.

“ As a leading tech-enabled medical staffing agency, with a long history of serving long-term care, we believe MAS has a unique capability—and responsibility—to appropriately deploy innovative new technologies via its hybrid service model that ensures reliable, compliant, and efficient service is delivered,” said Periscope Partner John Findlay. “ Leveraging MAS’ business, team, culture, technology, and brand recognition, we expect MAS to expand its geographic footprint to become the leading provider of these services to long-term care facilities throughout the country.”

On speaking to the Company’s success to date, Periscope Vice President Joe Mcilhattan said, “ MAS’ growth has been a direct result of its ability to recruit, retain, and match talented nurses to staffing needs through their Nurse-First approach. The culture of continuous improvement has developed high-performing, highly engaged, and motivated team members that are committed to serving the needs of the nurses and facilities by leveraging an innovative marketplace platform. We are excited to work with Ken and the management team on the next phase of the Company’s growth and drive innovation.”

Periscope Equity is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled service and software companies across – Digital Marketing, Healthcare Technology, Security Solutions, and Business Process Automation. ​​​​Periscope specifically targets companies that are founder-owned, with mission-critical products and service offerings, a history of sustainable profitability and known avenues to accelerate growth. ​​​​​​​​​​​In alignment with proven management teams, Periscope provides strategic, operational, and commercial expertise to drive superior investment returns.​​

