Valterra Partners Invests in Miami-Based ColoHouse

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valterra Partners LLC (“Valterra”), and fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty LLC (“1547 CSR”), a leading owner, developer, and operator of data centers, have partnered together to acquire ColoHouse, a global colocation, cloud, and managed services provider headquartered in Miami, Florida. The transaction also includes the acquisition of the former Green House Data colocation facility in Orangeburg, New York. Following the acquisition, the combined company will have a footprint of more than 14 locations in eight different countries across the globe and will continue to be led by the current CEO of ColoHouse, Paul Bint and a team of industry leading sales, operations and M&A executives.

“For the last 10 years, ColoHouse has grown exponentially by prioritizing customers’ business needs and meeting market demands. Our reputation for impeccable customer support, paired with a competitive service offering and a robust network, have been key drivers of the company’s continued success,” comments Paul Bint, CEO of ColoHouse. “Working together with Valterra and 1547 CSR will help significantly increase the brand awareness of ColoHouse in the marketplace and will provide the necessary scale and capital to add new sites to the portfolio and expand the company’s geographic reach.”

Drew Reid, Managing Partner of Valterra Partners, adds, “ColoHouse’s expertise in delivering colocation, cloud and managed services combined with 1547 CSR’s data center development, site selection and infrastructure management expertise will create a truly unique platform with the ability to expand into new locations across the country and across the globe. We look forward to working with Paul and the 1547 CSR team to expand the ColoHouse portfolio and service offering over the coming years.”

The combined company will remain focused on organic growth through delivering state-of-the-art colocation facilities, services and support to meet the evolving needs of customers but will also seek accretive M&A opportunities to expand the footprint and service offerings.

To learn more about this latest acquisition please visit, www.1547realty.com, www.valterrapartners.com and www.colohouse.com.

ABOUT VALTERRA PARTNERS

Founded in 2015, Valterra Partners is a private investment firm that provides partnership capital to infrastructure-adjacent businesses. Valterra invests primarily across three focus sectors including digital infrastructure, transportation and logistics, and recycling and renewables. Core to Valterra’s investment philosophy is partnering with best-in-class management teams in businesses that possess infrastructure-like characteristics but also come with an operations overlay where our capital and expertise can be utilized as a catalyst for growth. Post investment, Valterra works closely with management teams providing access to capital, strategic and operational expertise and access to a broad network of operating partners and industry contacts that can help transform a young business into an industry leader. For more information, please visit www.valterrapartners.com.

ABOUT COLOHOUSE

ColoHouse is a worldwide retail colocation, cloud, and managed services provider with over 14 locations in eight countries on four continents including North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. Our full suite of colocation, cloud, and managed services gives our customers the flexibility to customize their IT infrastructure needs to meet their business objectives. We focus on delivering quality infrastructure, services, and support, giving our customers the ability to allocate more resources toward their core business. For more information, please visit www.colohouse.com.

ABOUT FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (“1547 CSR”) is a leading developer and operator of custom-designed, world-class data centers with over 1.3M SF of data center space in Orangeburg, NY | Toronto, ON | Chicago, IL | Cheyenne, WY | Portland, OR | San Francisco, CA | Milwaukee, WI and, Kapolei, HI. With over 60 years of experience developing, renovating, and operating data center space, our depth of expertise uniquely positions 1547 to work with each client to develop the best strategy to meet their specific needs. We offer customers a variety of customized colocation configurations - from interconnections to one rack units to wholesale offerings, sale/leaseback, refurbishment, or construction of a purpose-built data center. Our focus is providing tenants with strategic, customized mission-critical solutions from concept through completion. For more information, please visit www.1547realty.com.