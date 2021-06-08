Hudson Nonstop Arrives In Chicago Using Amazon’s Just Walk Out Technology

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks and tourist destinations across North America, today celebrates the highly anticipated opening of its new Hudson Nonstop store at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW), combining the signature Hudson shopping experience with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Hudson Nonstop at MDW calls Concourse B, Gate B19 its final destination. As the largest Hudson Nonstop store to-date, the 1,000-square-foot store spills out directly onto the concourse floor, providing travelers a glimpse into the products and experiences waiting for them inside. By inserting or tapping a credit card, travelers can enter the store, pick up their products, and quickly exit – avoiding checkout lines and making passing through the Windy City store a breeze.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for delivering not one, but two Hudson Nonstop stores in the past six months. With the opening of Hudson Nonstop at MDW, we’re continuing to expand our digital retail footprint, bringing travelers personalized and contactless shopping environments through innovative technology,” said Brian Quinn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hudson. “We want to thank the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), Midway Partnership, and the local airport community for embracing this innovative new concept, and look forward to our continued success and partnership ahead.”

Travelers arriving at the store are greeted by a Hudson team member who is eager and ready to assist them, answer any questions, and re-stock shelves as needed. Once a credit card has been inserted or tapped at the entry gates, travelers enter the store to find an unmatched assortment of travel basics, delectable food selections, and sentimental keepsakes right at their fingertips.

Both global and local brands give travelers a diverse offering of food, snacks, and beverages to take with them on their journey, as well as an expansive selection of health and beauty products, including fragrances. The store also offers a broad assortment of electronics and audio products from leading brands such as Brookstone, providing travelers with opportunities to relax and recharge whether at home or on the go. In a section never before seen in a Hudson Nonstop, toys and accessories treat travelers to whimsical moments of discovery – and fun.

And of course no trip to the Prairie State would be complete without some take-home souvenirs. Travelers can find commemorative keychains, mugs, and other mementos as well as city-branded bags and totes from designer Robin Ruth.

“The safety and well-being of the traveling public is our top priority as we welcome passengers back to Chicago’s airports,” said Jamie L. Rhee, Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Aviation. “We’re delighted to offer a streamlined, contactless concessions experience at Midway with Hudson Nonstop, which lets travelers shop without slowing down for a checkout line, thanks to Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.”

“The arrival of Hudson Nonstop to Chicago Midway is a milestone to celebrate for our entire airport team and our passengers,” said Sammy Patel, Chief Executive Officer, Midway Partnership. “Alongside our local restaurants, global brands, and mix of retail options, Hudson Nonstop is a fantastic innovative addition to Midway’s concession lineup and further boosts the guest experience at Chicago’s neighborhood airport.”

Hudson, the CDA, and Midway Partnership will host an official grand opening celebration for Hudson Nonstop in July, honoring collaboration and joint pursuit of innovation. The opening at MDW is the second Hudson Nonstop store using Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, following the inaugural store opening at Dallas Love Field Airport (DAL) in March 2021, which enhanced contactless airport retailing and reimagined the way Hudson exceeds travelers’ expectations.

About Hudson

Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler’s Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA)

The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) is self-supporting, using no local or state tax dollars for operations or capital improvements at O'Hare and Midway International Airports. Chicago's airports offer service to over 260 nonstop destinations worldwide, including 47 foreign countries, combined. Together, Chicago's airports serve more than 100 million passengers each year and generate approximately $60 billion in annual economic activity for the region. Please visit www.flychicago.com to learn more about the Chicago Department of Aviation.

About Midway Partnership

Midway Partnership is a joint venture comprised of some of the top companies in the aviation industry – Vantage Airport Group, Hudson, and SSP America – tasked with transforming the dining and shopping options at Midway Airport. Midway Partnership will invest $75 million to bring more than 70 dining and retail brands to Midway, create 1,400 permanent new jobs, 250 construction jobs and increase the total concessions area from approximately 40,000 square feet to more than 70,000 square feet. Our work will position Midway to be a leading international airport in the coming years, generate tens of millions of dollars for Chicago residents and the city, and improve the Midway passengers' travel experiences annually. For more information about Midway Partnership, visit www.midwaypartnership.com.