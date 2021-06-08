Archer Secures Growth Investment from LLR Partners

BERWYN, Pa. & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer®, a technology-enabled service provider to the investment management industry, today announced a growth investment from LLR Partners. LLR’s capital will be used to support Archer’s continued growth through investment in the firm’s market-leading technology and services solution.

Archer provides a comprehensive middle and back office platform that enables investment managers to maximize operating efficiencies and position their business for sustained growth. In 2020, Archer was named Best Outsourcing Provider to the Buy Side by WatersTechnology for its combination of fully integrated cloud-based technology and team of industry experts. Archer has deep experience working with a range of managers, creating customized solutions to help launch new products, support existing strategies, streamline operations and enter new distribution channels.

“Investment managers are under intense pressure from fee compression to drive operational efficiencies. At the same time, investor appetite for customized investment products is rapidly increasing,” said Ryan Goldenberg, Principal at LLR Partners. “Archer’s solutions were built from the ground up to streamline the launch and management of these investment products while delivering the highest quality customer experience.”

“Our clients are looking for ways to accelerate growth and simplify operations, particularly as they launch and distribute increasingly customized products at scale,” said Bryan Dori, President & CEO of Archer. “LLR’s experience investing in businesses in the investment management technology sector will be a tremendous value-add as we take Archer, our technology and client service to the next level.”

“We’ve known Archer a long time as Philadelphia-based investors in the financial technology sector,” said Mitchell Hollin, Partner at LLR Partners. “We’re excited to partner with Bryan and the entire Archer team and look forward to helping support the company’s growth.”

Raymond James & Associates served as financial advisor to Archer on the transaction.

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that enables investment managers to manufacture solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer’s fully integrated and robust technology platform, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to create a servicing model geared for growth. Archer has deep and broad-based experience working with asset managers, creating customized solutions to help them swiftly launch new products, streamline operations, and enter new distribution channels.

About LLR Partners

LLR Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm investing in technology and healthcare businesses. We collaborate with our portfolio companies to identify and execute on key growth initiatives and help create long-term value. Founded in 1999 and with more than $5 billion raised across six funds, LLR is a flexible provider of equity capital for growth, recapitalizations and buyouts. Learn more at www.llrpartners.com.