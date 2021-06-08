Marcatel Deploys First 600G Long-haul Network in Mexico With Ciena

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marcatel, a telecommunications carrier based in Mexico, is leveraging Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) coherent optical technology to support a new network connecting Querétaro, Mexico, to McAllen, Texas. The network, which serves content delivery providers and wholesale carriers, allows Marcatel to offer low-latency, high-capacity data center interconnect (DCI) services at speeds up to 600Gbps across long distances to meet an ever-growing demand for bandwidth-hungry video, data, and cloud-based content.

“Marcatel has long been a pioneer in the networking industry in Mexico, and we’re again raising the bar with the first network in the country to carry 600G waves for long-haul distances,” said Gustavo M. de la Garza Flores, CEO of Grupo Marcatel.

“The explosive growth of data, video, and cloud applications has heightened the need for agile, on-demand, and ultra-high-bandwidth connectivity, and Ciena has made it possible for Marcatel to build a content network with the fastest speeds in the market,” added Isaías Alegría, Director of Technology, Marcatel.

Marcatel installed Ciena’s flexible 6500 photonic line system and Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme for multi-terabit capacity across a long-haul coherent optical network of more than 1000km, providing high fiber capacity without regeneration. With this deployment, Marcatel can instantly react to unpredictable traffic demands by scaling connectivity and capacity to support a wide array of applications and services—all while taking up less space in equipment rooms with a compact footprint.

To turn up services quickly and improve bandwidth allocation to meet changing customer requirements, Marcatel is also using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller and Liquid Spectrum analytics apps to simplify and automate operations. Specifically, the Channel Margin Gauge app provides Marcatel real-time visibility into channel performance and valuable insight into optimal programmable capacity, ensuring the most efficient use of network resources.

“Across Mexico, we’re seeing an insatiable demand for bandwidth-hogging video and cloud-based content,” said Fernando Hitos, Country Manager, Mexico, Ciena. “With Ciena’s optical technology and advanced software apps, Marcatel now has the capacity, scalability, and operational simplicity to rapidly deploy innovative DCI services to meet these needs.”

About Marcatel

Marcatel is the Mexican service provider with the largest presence in the world, operating in more than 100 countries. Thanks to its higher speed, capacity, intelligence and lowest latency, Marcatel's fiber-optic network offers data, cloud computing, high speed internet, contact center and video transmission of the highest quality. With headquarters based in Monterrey (MEX), Marcatel also has offices in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Houston (USA) and Montreal (CAN). For more information, visit www.marcatel.com.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.