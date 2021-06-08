sticky.io Closes $90 Million Facility With Goldman Sachs Asset Management

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--sticky.io, a leading ecommerce platform provider for subscription management and recurring billing, today announced that it has closed a $90 million material capital transaction with the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs). The company plans to use the funds to build more functionality into its platform and leverage the relationship for ongoing growth opportunities.

“Our relationship with Goldman Sachs is a reflection of our evolution in a dynamic industry segment,” said Brian Bogosian, president and CEO of sticky.io. “This capital positions the company to continue our rapid growth trajectory for another record year in 2021 and beyond.”

sticky.io is the world’s leading integrated commerce and billing platform, providing an extensive ecosystem of solutions for enterprise merchants that require flexibility and robust analytics, while providing a return on investment from a low-cost, rapid deployment model to get to market faster with a better solution than any other available today.

“Our team is very excited to partner with sticky.io as we see continued opportunities for growth and expanded platform functionality,” said Terence Doherty, Managing Director in the Private Credit business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. “We were very impressed by Brian and the entire team at sticky.io, and look forward to working with them on their objectives.”

About sticky.io

Headquartered in San Francisco, sticky.io® is a leading subscription commerce platform that helps brands build lasting bonds with customers. Consumers today expect authentic and personalized experiences when they interact with brands. Being able to deliver the right message and offer at the right time can mean the difference between loyalty and churn. With 400+ partner integrations and more than 12,000 merchants processing more than $4 billion in transactions annually, sticky.io is a flexible, API-driven solution built to maximize recurring revenue. To learn more, visit www.sticky.io.

About Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Goldman Sachs Asset Management is the primary investing arm of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS). We provide investment and advisory services for some of the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. We invest across public and private markets through one world-class investing platform with more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision. Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers financial services across investment banking, securities, investment management and consumer banking to a large and diversified client base. Visit www.gsam.com for more information. Follow us on LinkedIn.