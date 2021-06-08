OneStream Software and PwC Romania Announce Partnership to Help Organizations Conquer Complexity and Drive Finance Transformation in Romania and EMEA

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, and PwC Romania announced today they have entered into a strategic alliance for the Romanian market. The partnership will leverage PwC’s expertise as a leading business and technology consulting services provider and OneStream’s unified and cloud-based CPM software to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration.

“Romania is an important market for OneStream Software, and we are excited to welcome PwC Romania to our partner ecosystem,” said Stephanie Cramp, VP of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. “We look forward to working with PwC to help organizations in Romania and across the EMEA region conquer complexity and transform their finance processes by leveraging our intelligent finance platform to replace multiple legacy applications, as well as point solutions and spreadsheets.”

As part of the partnership, PwC Romania will further develop its OneStream implementation practice to serve joint customers in Romania and across the EMEA region. PwC Romania will also leverage its industry and domain expertise to create compelling industry-specific solutions with OneStream for clients across the market.

“The global health crisis had significantly disrupted operations and processes, especially related to finance. Therefore, it was imperative for businesses to adapt quickly to the new context of social distancing and teleworking and implement digital capabilities to continue safely and without interruptions. PwC Romania is advising clients on how to adopt digital innovations and implement the best technologies in order to master complex finance transformations. This partnership means new solutions for improving their businesses,” said Gabriel Voicilă, Technology Partner, PwC Romania.

“We are thrilled about our alliance with PwC Romania, specifically due to the domain expertise and best practices this will bring to OneStream customers in this important market,” said Matt Rodgers, Senior Vice President and EMEA Managing Director at OneStream Software. “This partnership will enable OneStream to extend its delivery capabilities in EMEA and supports our mission of delivering 100% customer success worldwide.”

For more information on the PwC Romania-OneStream alliance, visit: www.onestreamsoftware.com/about/onestream-partners and https://www.pwc.ro/en/press-room/press-releases.html

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 800 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we’ve done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in 154 countries with more than 284,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2021 PwC. All rights reserved.