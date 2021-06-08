UMass Memorial Health Selects Current Health to Power New Hospital at Home Program

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMass Memorial Health – the largest not-for-profit health system in Central Massachusetts – has selected Current Health’s remote care management platform to power its new Hospital at Home program. By offering patients more opportunities to receive care outside of the hospital, UMass Memorial aims to streamline operations, increase hospital capacity for those requiring physical intervention, and provide better experiences and outcomes for all patients.

“COVID-19 illuminated capacity issues at hospitals worldwide – ours included,” said Eric Dickson, MD, President and CEO of UMass Memorial Health. “Our team’s ability to quickly build out a field hospital to care for patients during the height of the pandemic has inspired us to think differently about how we can deliver care outside our hospital walls. We see an opportunity to pioneer a new care delivery model that not only addresses hospital resource constraints, but also enables more preventive care and improved patient experiences and outcomes at scale. This is why we’re so excited to launch our Hospital at Home program with Current Health.”

Current Health will serve as the technology backbone of UMass Memorial’s Hospital at Home program, providing real-time insight into patient health and coordinating in-home clinical care and services. UMass Memorial patients eligible for the program will be enrolled through Current Health’s platform and set up with everything they need to remotely engage with their care teams, including monitoring equipment, in-home connectivity, and a tablet for chat and video communication.

Through the implementation of Current Health’s remote care management platform, UMass Memorial aims to:

Quickly detect signs of patient deterioration to foster early, preventive, and life-saving intervention and treatment

Identify patients needing immediate or in-person care to optimize limited hospital resources

Centrally coordinate in-home visits from UMass Memorial clinicians or in-home services

Current Health will also integrate with Epic to ensure a seamless experience for patients and providers alike.

“UMass Memorial is widely regarded as one of the best, most forward-thinking health systems in the country,” said Dr. Adam Wolfberg, Chief Medical Officer, Current Health. “Dr. Dickson and his team share our vision for improving system operations and patient outcomes through home-based care, and we’re eager to partner on the launch of their new Hospital at Home program.”

About Current Health

Current Health is the leading enterprise remote care management platform, focused on enabling early, preventive healthcare in order to improve patient health outcomes and reduce the cost of care. The company provides a single point of insight into patient health at home, ingesting data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices – along with patient-reported data and electronic medical record data – to identify and predict the onset and progression of disease. Current Health’s physician-led virtual command center provides 24/7 care management capability and seamlessly integrates with a range of in-home healthcare services to provide a single, integrated solution across the care continuum. Current Health empowers health systems and pharmaceutical companies to tailor healthcare at home to all patient populations. For more information, visit https://www.currenthealth.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Central Massachusetts with more than 14,000 employees and 1,700 physicians, many of whom are members of UMass Memorial Medical Group. We are the clinical partner of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Our comprehensive system includes UMass Memorial Health – HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, UMass Memorial Health – Marlborough Hospital, UMass Memorial Medical Center and UMass Memorial Health – Community Healthlink. Together, we impact every aspect of life in the region by making health and wellness services available to everyone, advocating for social equality and providing economic stability and opportunity. There are many ways to heal. We pursue them all. Relentlessly. Visit www.ummhealth.org.