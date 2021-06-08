UiPath Announces Integrations with Smartsheet to Automate Workflows in Minutes and Save Hours of Repetitive Tasks

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced new integrations with Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, to make it easy for users to retrieve, update, and share data in Smartsheet. This means users are now enabled to automate the management of workflows in Smartsheet projects, reports, and sheets in a matter of minutes, saving hours of repetitive, manual work.

The integrations streamline processes including project management, budgeting, sales, procurement, and content management all while reducing potential human errors and ensuring security and interoperability. Users can now implement automation as part of their day-to-day work to simplify decision-making, improve productivity, and speed the time-to-value of Smartsheet across the organization. UiPath software robots can collaborate on sheets, update projects, access attachments, update comments, and share Smartsheet information across teams so people can focus on higher-value work.

The UiPath Activities for Smartsheet are designed to unlock information silos and reduce human errors by automating swivel chair operations between Smartsheet and virtually any other system, without writing code. The UiPath integration with Smartsheet is built with best practices, compliance, and security in mind, all while meeting the performance requirements related to interoperability and integration architecture.

“In an ideal environment, teams should be spending their time focused on closing the next big deal, opening the newest store location, or launching their product – not chasing down updates or sending repeated reminders,” said Gene Farrell, chief strategy and product officer at Smartsheet. “Together, Smartsheet and UiPath make that a reality: our integrations offer our customers relief from the time wasted on manual, repetitive tasks so they can focus on their most important work.”

Customers like Autodesk use UiPath to automate license provisioning of and synchronizing project information in Smartsheet.

“We are noticing a huge increase in interest in Smartsheet, especially amongst citizen developers, because it is a powerful tool used in our finance and sales communities. There are a lot of requests for licenses,” said Ashraf Youssef, senior IT manager, Autodesk. “The license provisioning team used UiPath robots to automate the provisioning of the licenses for the user. This has reduced the labor involved but also improved the customer experience for our users because now they get their licenses much faster.”

Youssef continued: “Another project we are working on is for our consulting teams who use both Smartsheet and another dashboarding tool on top of Jira to track their consulting projects. We are looking at UiPath robots to ensure the project information across both are synchronized.”

Additional use cases are nearly limitless. For example, in the case of inventory management, a UiPath software robot checks the available quantities of inventory in a Smartsheet before processing an order. Once the order is processed the robot updates the available quantities in the inventory Smartsheet. Similarly, for a project management professional, a UiPath software robot gathers updates and information in systems such as Jira and SharePoint and then updates deadlines and statuses of tasks or projects in a Smartsheet project.

“Integrating with leading enterprise offerings and tools, such as Smartsheet, is core to our vision of helping companies to realize the benefits of the fully automated enterprise,” said Param Kahlon, chief product officer at UiPath. “With this integration, UiPath with Smartsheet are enabling users and teams to increase productivity, accelerate digital transformation, and simplify the automation of critical business processes – making their lives at work simple, easy, and convenient.”

