Bright Machines Welcomes Restronics as a Manufacturers’ Representative

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, announced a new partnership with Restronics, a leading consultive OEM Sales Rep Organization. Restronics will now offer Bright Machines Microfactories –– a combination of adaptive software with advanced digital manufacturing to automate assembly and inspection tasks –– to their customers in New York, New Jersey, Florida, and the Southeast region.

“Bright Machines Microfactories represent the realization of Industry 4.0, giving manufacturers more dynamic, efficient operations through a powerful combination of software and robotics,” said Steve Heinzen, Business Development Director, Bright Machines. “We’re thrilled to have Restronics join our growing roster of manufacturers’ representatives so that more manufacturers will be able to advance their operations through intelligent automation.”

“The Restronics team takes pride in representing brand leaders in each product category and only selling highly differentiated products. We’re excited to be able to include Bright Machines among those products and look forward to educating manufacturers about the huge potential of smart automation,” said David Leventhal, President of Restronics.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers a revolutionary approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, Bright Machines operates R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland. Bright Machines was named a “Technology Pioneer” by the World Economic Forum and one of “America’s Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Companies” by Forbes.

Bright Machines is reimagining how products can be designed and produced to address the realities of today and the future ahead. Rethink everything you ever knew about manufacturing. Visit www.brightmachines.com.