Calimax Partners With Toshiba to Enable Quick Service Shopping Experiences

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Calimax are delivering fast, convenient, and frictionless checkout experiences with Toshiba’s Self Checkout System 7 solution. With customer feedback and a collaborative approach, Calimax and Toshiba are creating the checkout experiences that shoppers want, resulting in more checkout options for its customers and higher sales.

Calimax, the first supermarket in Baja, Mexico, is now proud to also be the first to offer its customers self-checkout. Many Calimax shoppers are accustomed to the choice of self-checkout at stores across the border in San Diego, California, so the Calimax team wanted to bring the newest mix of technology and innovative shopping experiences to its customers in Baja California and Sonora. Today, the flagship store in Tijuana has four cashless lanes, which were deployed in December 2020. Calimax plans to expand its use of self-checkout to eight additional Calimax stores, which will implement Toshiba Self Checkout System 7 lanes in 2021.

“Calimax has always been a retail innovator in Mexico. I believe our investment in self-checkout demonstrates our continued commitment to always putting the customer first and enhancing the service and experience when customers visit our stores,” said Ignacio Fimbres, CEO, Calimax.

Calimax’s mission – to inspire and contribute to a better quality of life for clients, collaborators, and business partners – was an important part of its decision to implement self-checkout.

“Many of our customers prefer to pay with debit and credit cards and deploying self-checkout options have helped us deliver the checkout experiences they want. And where that has been deployed, we are seeing an increase in sales,” said Roger Zapata, Chief Information Officer at Calimax. “Toshiba provided the industry knowledge we were looking for as we worked to select the right options for our stores, make integration with our existing point of sale system seamless, and minimize friction for our shoppers as much as possible.”

Providing a variety of checkout options is an important differentiator for grocers. With System 7, Calimax is meeting its goal of creating fast and easy shopping experiences and serving customers with a variety of basket sizes. To ensure that shoppers with 10 items or less can move through the checkout line quickly, self-checkout options will now be available throughout the day for customers who wish to purchase just a few items without waiting in longer lines. System 7 gives Calimax customers a low-touch checkout option and helps ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The entire Calimax team understands how valuable self-service is to its business and customers. This is a great example of a leading grocer listening to what its customers want and delivering a solution in a rapid timeframe. After the initial store’s successful implementation, we are proud to be Calimax’s partner in providing a fast and convenient option for its shoppers,” said Bill Campbell, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Senior Vice President, Head of Global Sales.

To bring this solution to life, Calimax and Toshiba’s Global Services team worked with LOC Software, a key and trusted technology partner. And in the future, Calimax is planning to use Toshiba’s Enterprise Back Office System Server (eBOSS) for data analysis to test, measure, control and optimize its self-checkout solution to continue to provide enjoyable shopping experiences.

ABOUT CALIMAX

Calimax is a supermarket chain operating in Baja California, San Luis Río Colorado and Sonora, which has distinguished itself by offering a catalog oriented to the needs of families in the region in which 30% of its products are imported. The company has 78 Calimax branches, 18 Aprecio Mercado stores and 1 wholesale store called Bodegón, to satisfy the different types of families living in Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Rosarito, Tecate, San Quintín and San Luis Río Colorado. In 2021 Calimax turns 75 years old and is ready to continue its leadership as a supermarket in the region and a 100% Baja California company.

ABOUT TOSHIBA GLOBAL COMMERCE SOLUTIONS

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is a global market share leader in retail store technology and retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions. Together with a global team of dedicated business partners, we advance the future of retail with innovative commerce solutions that enhance customer engagement, transform the in-store experience, and accelerate digital transformation. To learn more, visit commerce.toshiba.com and engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.