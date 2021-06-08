Come Together at the 2021 Alvaria Customer Experience Conference

Colleen Sheley, VP of Marketing at Alvaria announces the opening of Registration for ACE 2021, The Alvaria Customer Experience

WESTFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Alvaria, a global leader in customer experience and workforce engagement technology solutions, is delighted to announce that registration is open for ACE, Come Together, September 14 - 16, 2021.

“Whether you’re joining us in-person or streaming live from wherever you are, you won’t want to miss seeing the exciting Alvaria product roadmap that combines the best technology from Aspect and Noble,” said Michael Harris, Chief Product Officer & CMO at Alvaria.

Aspect Software and Noble Systems have come together as Alvaria. Get to know the new company first-hand and learn how Alvaria is reshaping customer experience and workforce engagement. This event attracts customer experience executives, contact center and workforce management leaders globally, across a wide range of industries, for three days of collaborative discussions, networking, keynote speakers and a deep dive into the Alvaria solutions powering many of the world's largest enterprise contact centers.

Colleen Sheley, Alvaria VP of Marketing said, "I'm looking forward to brand and loyalty expert, Alex Hunter, former head of digital for the Virgin Group sharing his insight with our customers. They'll come away with a better understanding of how to create enduring loyalty with their customers in our fast-paced, highly connected world."

Register before July 7th to take advantage of the early bird price of $25.00 (regular price $99.00). Learn more about nominating your executive team to join us in-person at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada for the new ACE Executive Leadership Summit.

Reserve your spot. Register for ACE today. https://events.alvaria.com/ACE2021

About Alvaria:

Alvaria was founded through the merger of Aspect Software and Noble Systems, technology leaders in Customer Experience (CX) and Workforce Engagement solutions. Our name is derived from Latin for “hives” – nature’s perfect form for millions of years – bringing you solutions that are scalable, resilient and secure, with efficiency, speed and pinpoint accuracy. ALVARIA TM. Reshaping Customer Experience TM. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com