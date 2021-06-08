Embratel Selects Netcracker Digital BSS to Launch New B2B Services and Deliver a Richer Customer Experience

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netcracker Technology announced today that Embratel, part of Claro (América Móvil), has selected the cloud-native Netcracker Digital BSS for its regional B2B transformation program to deliver a better customer experience and new enterprise services. Embratel will use Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Product Catalog and other Netcracker Digital BSS products to support this initiative.

Netcracker’s B2B solution will improve Embratel’s business and operational agility while simplifying, optimizing and modernizing core B2B processes with greater E2E visibility and control and minimized dependency on disparate systems.

Embratel will be able to deliver a high-quality sales experience and reduce time to market for converged offerings to meet the demands of today’s digital economy. This will also help Embratel become more competitive and fulfill the complex expectations of enterprise customers. In addition, Netcracker will provide Embratel with consulting and professional services to optimize implementation and provide Agile delivery of the Netcracker Digital BSS products.

“In an increasingly competitive market, being quick to deliver new digital services and providing an exceptional customer experience are absolutely critical for success,” said José Formoso, CEO of Embratel. “By working closely with Netcracker, we have a partner with next-generation BSS solutions that will help us immediately and industry-leading services that will keep us at the top of our game.”

“We are extremely happy to extend our long-term partnership with América Móvil to the Brazilian market with a focus on the important B2B segment,” said Fabio Gatto, General Manager at Netcracker. “This transformation program will help Embratel to capture opportunities and bring innovative and exciting services to its enterprise customers.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

