Kymeta Broadens Network Offerings for Government and Military Through Strategic Partnership with Comtech

The Kymeta™ u8 GO provides a complete connectivity solution for on-the-go communications when and where you need it. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kymeta (kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, announced today a strategic technology partnership with Comtech EF Data Corp. (comtechefdata.com), a leading provider of satellite communication equipment. The agreement enables Kymeta to broaden its network of offerings for the Kymeta™ u8 terminal through interoperability with Comtech’s SLM-5650B modem.

The pairing of the u8 antenna and Comtech modem using the Open Antenna to Modem Interface Protocol (OpenAMIP), an industry-wide open-source standard for antenna-router integration, allows for seamless integration and automatic operation through the use of both Low Density Parity Check (“LDPC”) waveforms and STANAG 4486 Edition 3, Annex E (EBEM) waveforms.

The Comtech SLM-5650B is a U.S. Army Forces Strategic Command (ARSTRAT) Wideband Global SATCOM certified modem for critical commercial backhaul, as well as government and military applications. It is fully compliant with MIL-STD-188-165A/B, complies with and supports FIPS 140-2 certified encryption.

Kymeta u8 terminals, antennas, and ODUs are easy to set up and acquire service within minutes of installation. The u8 is also available in a transportable configuration called the u8 GO, which is ideal for rapid deployments. The u8 GO enables safe transport with a hardened case for protection and provides a built-in car mount to support easy communications on the pause (COTP) and on the move (COTM).

“The integration of the u8 antenna with the Comtech modem allows users to upgrade to a SATCOM-on-the-move (SOTM) capability while utilizing existing modem and hub architecture,” said Neville Meijers, Kymeta Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer. “The ability to leverage existing network hardware while adding the SOTM capability will rapidly enhance unit capabilities. The low SWaP-C2 of the u8 terminal also makes it a perfect choice for upgrading legacy COTM terminals.”

“Comtech is very excited to expand our solution set and capabilities offered to our government and military user base,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “The engineering, development, and testing of the mobility protocols between our widely fielded SLM-5650B satellite modem and Kymeta’s state-of-the-art u8 antenna expands the range of missions we can support and further demonstrates the flexibility and long-term developmental support our government and military users expect from our products.”

Kymeta’s next-generation solutions are built for mobility and designed to meet the needs of global defense agencies, government, public safety, and commercial customers. Kymeta’s products and services have been field deployed for over three years and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the industry. Kymeta’s new products and services offer a breakthrough in performance, ease of use, and affordability, and Kymeta anticipates that these solutions will further enhance its position in both commercial and government markets, further increasing its lead over competitive offerings.

This strategic technology partnership with Comtech follows a series of recently announced relationships to further expand Kymeta solutions and trainings for government and defense agencies and its Global TRANSEC Secure Network, which is available coverage in the U.S., Middle East, and Europe. Visit www.kymetacorp.com to learn more.

