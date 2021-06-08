South Texas Physician Alliance Leverages LeadingReach to Connect Large Regional Healthcare Ecosystem

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeadingReach, the nation’s largest healthcare communication network, today announced that South Texas Physicians Alliance (STPA), a large independent physician association in southern Texas, has selected LeadingReach to be the platform of choice for referral management and care coordination across its patient population. The partnership aims to optimize communication, care collaboration and referral management in the greater south Texas healthcare community.

As an independent physician association, STPA reduces administrative burden and facilitates cooperation for its member practices, allowing providers to leverage the advantages of a larger practice while remaining independent. LeadingReach’s technology provides the foundational component that makes fluid and connected healthcare possible for the association under challenging circumstances. Their challenges include a vast geographic footprint and an at-risk patient population with significant social determinants of health (SDOH) concerns.

“Our community has uniquely challenging barriers to better health outcomes, so our approach to addressing those is uniquely broad, going beyond the traditional healthcare stakeholders,” said Dr. Sheila Magoon, MD, executive director of STPA. “LeadingReach provides a scalable tool that will help us connect them all, from specialists to hospitals and long-term care facilities to dieticians and other social services, in order to improve patient care, track quality metrics and increase accountability between our members and community partners.”

STPA consists of nearly 100 independent providers that cover a wide range of medical needs, including primary & specialty care, emergency care, and more. By streamlining communication between disparate practices and ensuring patients are connected to the next step in their healthcare journeys, STPA will improve the number of patients who receive routine, essential care from the specialists and ancillary services their PCPs refer to.

“South Texas is one of the largest under-resourced healthcare communities in the United States, and we are excited to provide our solution that can be easily deployed and adopted and provide immediate value for all stakeholders in the STPA ecosystem,” said Curtis Gattis, CEO and co-founder of LeadingReach. “We are extremely proud to support STPA’s connectivity and care coordination goals, facilitating care for a patient population that has traditionally been underserved.”

About LeadingReach

LeadingReach, founded in 2014 in Austin, Texas, helps care teams communicate more effectively with each other while monitoring and facilitating care transitions. Working with large U.S. health systems as well as independent offices for PCPs, urgent care, specialists, ancillary services, TPAs, call centers, and dental providers, LeadingReach’s software solutions empower healthcare professionals to ensure patients get the right care from the right providers faster, easier, and more efficiently than ever before. Learn more at http://www.leadingreach.com.

About STPA

South Texas Physician Alliance (STPA) is a membership organization established by physicians in 1996. We are committed to providing personalized, high-quality healthcare through a network of dedicated physicians who are contracted with and credentialed by our association. As physicians, we share common professional values and beliefs which serve to benefit our patients. We work with our partners to improve quality and efficiency at reasonable costs while maintaining a compassionate, caring treatment environment.