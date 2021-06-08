Liberty Bank Partners with Payrailz For Smart Payments Experience

GLASTONBURY, Ct.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, announced that Liberty Bank of Middletown, CT, one of the largest mutual banks in the country, has selected Payrailz’ full platform to power its digital payments vision.

Liberty Bank, in its effort to continually raise the bar when it comes to delivering extraordinary customer experiences, recognized that its customers want a more personalized, proactive and engaging payments experience. They will be deploying Payrailz’ full platform of intelligent and sophisticated payment technology, including consumer and business bill pay, bill negotiation services, P2P and A2A money transfer services.

According to BCG’s 2020 Retail Banking Advisory Survey, 37% of respondents want their bank to be more like Amazon, followed by an additional 29% of respondents who want their bank to be more like a personal shopper. To achieve a greater level of personalization that meets these expectations, Liberty Bank conducted a nationwide evaluation and chose to work with Payrailz.

Bank executives cited Payrailz’ innovative payments platform that leverages modern AI and machine learning technology as keys to being able to offer personalized experiences to their customers. The bank also anticipates being able to roll out proactive and actionable recommendations to customers to help them better manage their finances with a key focus on financial wellness.

“At Liberty Bank we pride ourselves on our ability to drive continuous innovation in our digital engagement. Our goal isn’t just to keep pace with current trends; our goal is to offer a money movement experience that sets us apart from the abundance of competition, from large money center banks, to the new Fintech players. Payrailz’ revolutionary payments platform will be the foundation for Liberty to execute on our payments vision now and into the future,” said David Mitchell, EVP, GM, and Chief Digital Officer at Liberty Bank.

“Liberty Bank is an industry recognized leader that is constantly making incredible strides toward innovation. We love working with banks like Liberty who share our vision to constantly push forward and not become complacent with their payment solutions,” said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. “Liberty embraces technology to provide exceptional service to its customers particularly in today’s ‘Do It for Me’ driven culture. We are proud that they selected Payrailz and our single platform to offer a payments experience that prioritizes ease of use, personalization, actionable insights and helps their customer better manage their financial health.”

About Liberty Bank

Established in 1825, Liberty Bank is Connecticut’s largest mutual bank with more than $7 billion in assets and 62 banking offices across Connecticut. As a full-service financial institution, Liberty offers consumer and commercial banking, cash management, home mortgages, business loans, insurance and investment services. Named a ‘Top Workplace’ for nine consecutive years, Liberty maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement. For more information about Liberty Bank, visit www.liberty-bank.com.

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a “do it for me” culture, Payrailz’ smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz’ API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit payrailz.com, follow them on Twitter @Payrailz, Facebook or LinkedIn, or contact Mickey Goldwasser at 860.430.9245.