Global app growth company AVOW expands key partnership program; announces exclusive deal with leading smartphone brand Vivo

SAN FRANCISCO & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, global app growth company AVOW announced it has expanded its partnership program to include leading smartphone brand Vivo. The partnership will offer mobile marketers unprecedented access to Vivo’s more than 400 million active users worldwide, and comes hot on the heels of similar deals AVOW has forged with smartphone vendors Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung and Huawei.

As traditional media channels such as Google, Apple and Facebook become increasingly over-saturated, savvy advertisers are turning to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) like Vivo to connect with untapped audiences around the world. AVOW allows marketers to easily access and buy advertising across these vendors’ channels, helping them unlock new markets and ensure a higher return on ad spend. Best of all, OEMs offer a fully ad fraud-proof ecosystem - saving brands up to millions of dollars worth of wasted ad spend.

Including its new partnership with Vivo, AVOW connects clients with over 1.5 billion daily active users, and works with renowned global companies such as Joom, Astra Pay, Zalora and Olymp Trade.

Headquartered in Dongguan, China, Vivo has rapidly gained traction in China’s massive smartphone industry to become the country’s leading smartphone brand by market share. The company is also the fifth biggest vendor of smartphones in the world, and is especially well established in India and Southeast Asia, where it accounts for 18% and 17% of market share respectively.

Commenting on the new partnership, Bob Xu, Senior Business Development Director at Vivo said: “As a key player within the OEM space, we’re thrilled to welcome AVOW onboard as a trusted partner - and we’re looking forward to working together to drive new growth within the mobile ecosystem.”

Robert Wildner, CEO and Co-founder of AVOW, added: “App marketing is becoming increasingly difficult, with ever fewer opportunities to gain traction through traditional media channels. But with our partnerships with OEMs, we offer a huge opportunity for advertisers to unlock new global audiences at a better price point. We’re excited to add Vivo to our list of trusted partners, and to help our clients reach new heights with their mobile marketing mix.”

AVOW is the global app growth company, specialized in alternative app store inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and invest their advertising spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement.