Nuffield Health Scales COVID-19 Rehabilitation Programme with Lumeon

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumeon, the care journey orchestration leader, today announced that it is enabling Nuffield Health’s COVID-19 Rehabilitation Programme, the UK’s first specialist programme to support patients recovering from the effects of long COVID. Integration with Lumeon’s Care Journey Orchestration platform has allowed Nuffield Health to scale the programme across 40 regional centres to date.

COVID-19 patients are often discharged from the hospital with no formal recovery plan, resulting in a longer recovery process and prolonged side effects. The effects of COVID-19 leave some people with lasting physical damage and scarring to their lungs, leading to difficulty with breathing and mobility or exacerbating underlying health issues like heart disease, diabetes, and mental health conditions.

Nuffield Health’s programme blends physical therapy and emotional support to help participants recover from lingering symptoms of COVID-19. Over the course of 12 weeks, participants work with a rehabilitation specialist to design a recovery plan consisting of at-home and in-person exercise sessions, emotional support calls, and access to a community of participants where they can share their experiences. Programme experts also share advice on coping with fatigue, managing breathlessness, anxiety, improving sleep, and eating for recovery.

Lumeon’s Care Journey Orchestration platform powers Nuffield Health’s COVID-19 Rehabilitation Programme. Through integration with Nuffield Health’s Salesforce platform, Lumeon automatically delivers an initial Patient Assessment Questionnaire to patients placed on the programme. Based on their response, a patient triage session is triggered, leading to creating a personalised recovery plan of care for the patient, consisting of three rehabilitation sessions per week for 12 weeks. Weekly sessions include a group gym session, a one-to-one telehealth session, and optional drop-in sessions. Patient-reported outcomes are automatically measured at intervals, five times over the duration of the programme, and shared with Nuffield Health’s staff.

“We recognise there is an unmet need to support people with specialised rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19,” said David Ankers, Nuffield Health Technology Strategy and Delivery Director. “As the UK’s largest healthcare charity working to build a healthier nation, we have a duty to ensure that participants on our programme are put on the best path to recovery. But we cannot do it alone. Working with digital health providers like Lumeon allows us to provide rehabilitation programmes that work much harder and more effectively for us and the participants we serve.”

“Rapid intervention with COVID rehabilitation is vitally important to peoples’ long-term health. However, getting it right and scaling it when care teams are stretched is also essential,” said Robbie Hughes, Lumeon CEO. “This is where the healthcare industry is increasingly capitalizing on Lumeon’s automation technology to help ease the burden on care teams and choreograph people’s care journey with precision. At Lumeon, we are proud to have been able to support Nuffield Health with such as critically important programme.”

Download the Nuffield Health Case Study here.

