Reliant Powers Summer Relief for Electricity Customers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s already been a dynamic year of weather and summer 2021 is just getting started. To help customers conserve energy and beat the heat this summer, Reliant is launching a number of programs including incentives to conserve energy during periods of high electricity demand, community programs to keep everyone cool and safe, and assistance to those who need support.

“Texans are more interested than ever in learning how they can do their part to conserve while also staying cool, so we expanded our Degrees of Difference demand response programs to make conservation easier than ever,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “In addition, we are bringing back our annual Beat the Heat cooling center program across the state. And, as always, we are providing personalized electricity plans and energy efficiency tips to help keep Texans cool and safe this summer.”

Demand Response with Reliant’s Degrees of Difference

To help Texans conserve energy during times of extreme heat this summer, Reliant’s Degrees of Difference demand response program allows customers to enjoy a completely automated experience and a chance for free electricity.

Without lifting a finger, Reliant customers can help conserve and reduce overall electricity demand in Texas through their smart thermostat from Google Nest, Honeywell Home or Emerson Sensi. Once enrolled, the smart thermostat automatically adjusts by a few degrees during specified conservation events, though homeowners are always in control and can change the temperature at any time.

Reliant residential customers with an eligible smart thermostat who enroll in the program by June 11, 2021 will receive a $25 bill credit and be automatically entered to win a year of free electricity through the Reliant Smart Energy Sweepstakes.

Customers who sign up after the June 11 sweepstakes deadline will still receive a $25 bill credit

New customers can sign up for various electricity plans bundled with a Google Nest thermostat at no additional cost

Customers who want to help conserve but don’t have a smart thermostat can sign up for Reliant’s “do it yourself” version to receive bill credits for manually adjusting their temperature during specific periods. In addition, they can avoid other high energy-use activities, like washing dishes or clothes, cooking with the oven or running the pool pump.

Community Assistance

Since 2002, Reliant and its customers have contributed more than $12 million through its CARE (Community Assistance by Reliant Energy) program to help Texans who need assistance with electricity costs. The CARE program works with nonprofit social service agencies across the state to provide qualified Reliant customers with financial support designed to help supplement what they are able to pay.

Anyone who needs help paying their electricity bill this summer can call 2-1-1 within Texas or visit 211texas.org. Reliant customers can also contact us 24/7 through a number of convenient ways, including through a live agent at 1-866-222-7100, via online chat, or on the Reliant app.

Killinger added, “We’ve worked hard to make sure our customer service team is available and ready to help during this critical time for many. All you have to do is reach out, and we will be happy to provide tailored assistance. We’re committed to helping customers feel confident in keeping their families safe and cool this summer.”

Beat the Heat

Each year, Reliant works with local governments and agencies in Houston, Dallas and Corpus Christi to provide Beat the Heat cooling centers and portable AC units and cooling devices to keep seniors and other vulnerable Texans protected from the summer heat. For more details on programs in each region, visit Reliant’s Beat the Heat website.

For more information on any of these programs and summer energy efficiency tips, visit reliant.com/summer.

About Reliant

Reliant powers, protects and simplifies life by bringing electricity, security and related services to homes and businesses across Texas. Serving customers and the community is at the core of what we do, and the company is recognized nationally for outstanding customer experience. Reliant is part of NRG, a Fortune 500 company that creates value by generating electricity and providing energy solutions to nearly 6 million residential, small business and commercial customers across the U.S. and Canada. NRG’s competitive residential electricity business, which includes Reliant, is one of the largest in the country. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and Twitter or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.