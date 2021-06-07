HydraFacial, A BeautyHealth Company, Launches #GLOWvolution

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth company (NASDAQ:SKIN), launched the #GLOWvolution tour this past weekend, a coast-to-coast US tour, welcoming new faces to The HydraFacial Nation. The first stop took place June 4th – 7th in Miami, FL and introduced hundreds of consumers to the benefits of the fan-favorite treatment.

Over the course of four months, the #GLOWvolution Tour will offer complimentary HydraFacial treatments to consumers. A huge, tricked-out, super-branded spa-on-wheels truck with 13 HydraFacial treatment chairs, a full outdoor footprint that includes an on-site store, photo-op moments, hand treatments, and an outdoor lounge will roll up to each stop along the Tour.

“#GLOWvolution will introduce thousands of new consumers to the benefits of the HydraFacial treatment, but will also allow us to empower, inspire, and connect with our community across the country,” states Clint Carnell, CEO of BeautyHealth & HydraFacial. “We are excited to be back on the road celebrating with the HydraFacial Nation and bringing the best skin of your life directly to you.”

The HydraFacial #GLOWvolution experience started in Miami and will continue by hosting consumer events in top US markets, including: Atlanta, Austin, New Orleans, Phoenix, Washington DC, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco and San Diego. To learn more about exact locations visit: hydrafacial.com/glowvolution.

About HydraFacial, a BeautyHealth company

BeautyHealth is a category-creating beauty health company focused on bringing innovative products to market. Our flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive, and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. Leading the charge in beauty health as a category-creator, HydraFacial uses a unique delivery system to cleanse, extract, and hydrate with their patented hydradermabrasion technology and super serums that are made with nourishing ingredients, providing an immediate outcome and creating an instantly gratifying glow in just three steps and 30 minutes. HydraFacial® and PerkTM products are available in over 87 countries with over 16,000 delivery systems globally and millions of treatments performed each year. For more information, visit the brand on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com. For more information, please visit at investors.beautyhealth.com.