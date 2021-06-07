Olé & Obrigado and Wheeling Forward Announce Third Annual “El Camino del Albariño” Month-Long Celebration of the Albariño Grape in June

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This June, Olé & Obrigado will host its third year of El Camino del Albariño, a month-long celebration of the diversity and versatility of the Albariño grape, which also raises awareness and funds for Wheeling Forward.

2021 marks the first time El Camino del Albariño will expand beyond New York, now to include Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles. Restaurants and retailers can participate by featuring any Albariño in a special way, including a feature or newsletter for retailers, a glass pour, or a special tasting flight for restaurants. Olé & Obrigado will be donating 10% of all Albariño sales in participating markets from the month of June to Wheeling Forward, with a goal of raising over $30,000 in 2021 for the organization.

Olé & Obrigado is promoting El Camino to consumers to encourage them to explore the world of Albariño by visiting participating restaurants and retailers near them. Each participating city will have its landing page highlighting all participating businesses; so far, over 70 high-profile restaurants (Michelin-starred PORTO, Tomiño Taberna Gallega) and retailers (Tribeca Wine Merchants) are slated to participate across the US.

The keystone event of El Camino del Albariño is June 13th at 1:00 pm ET: a virtual Albariño and paella pairing and cooking demonstration with guest chef Marcos Campos, who was recently awarded a Michelin star at the coastal Iberian-inspired restaurant Porto (Bonhomme Group, Chicago). This event is open to anyone 21+. Tickets cost $10, and 100% of ticket sales will be donated to Wheeling Forward. Details here: https://oleobrigado.com/experience/43

Yannick Benjamin, cofounder of Wheeling Forward, stated, “We are thrilled to be entering the third year of El Camino del Albariño with our friends at Olé & Obrigado, and especially so because this campaign is now reaching people all across the United States. We’re thankful for the support of the many restaurants, retailers and consumers who are joining us this year to celebrate Albariño and support Wheeling Forward.”

Says Olé & Obrigado cofounder Patrick Mata, “In addition to sharing our passion for Iberian wine culture, we are committed to giving back. We are proud to announce the expansion of El Camino del Albariño in support of the great work Yannick and his team accomplish through Wheeling Forward.”

About The Hosts

Wheeling Forward was founded in 2011 by Yannick Benjamin, a NYC-based restaurateur (Contento), sommelier and mentor in the US wine community. Together with cofounder Alex Elegudin and their board, they have created an organization that helps people adapt to living with a long-term disability by offering a comprehensive set of services: advocacy, mentorship, resources, and community.

Olé & Obrigado is a boutique importer of artisanal wines from Spain and Portugal that proudly connects over 40 family wineries to customers across the United States. They have raised over $700,000 for nonprofits since 2013, from special campaigns and through wines like Liquid Geography.